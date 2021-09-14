Technology News
OnePlus 9RT Launch Date Tipped for October 15: All You Need to Know

OnePlus 9RT could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Updated: 14 September 2021 15:01 IST
OnePlus 9RT Launch Date Tipped for October 15: All You Need to Know

OnePlus 9RT could have specifications similar to OnePlus 9R (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT could be offered in two storage configurations
  • It could get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support
  • OnePlus 9RT may sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch soon. A tipster has shared the tentative launch date of the OnePlus smartphone. The upcoming phone is likely to launch by the middle of next month. As per an earlier report, OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India and China only and could most likely be the last smartphone launched by OnePlus this year. According to another report, the upcoming smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and more.

Notable Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) tweeted that OnePlus 9RT could launch on October 15. Since this has not yet been confirmed by OnePlus, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. A report from August also mentioned October as the tentative launch for OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT is reported to be offered in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage variant may be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,300) and the 256GB storage variant could be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700).

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is speculated to sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and come with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Similar to OnePlus 9R (Review), the upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus' upcoming smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor — similar to the one on OnePlus Nord 2 (Review) — along with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor. OnePlus 9RT is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The soon-to-be-launched smartphone has also been spotted with a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting that it could soon be released in India.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQoo Z5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged Google Play Console Listing, Official-Looking Image Leaked

