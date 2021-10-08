OnePlus 9RT launch date is set for October 13, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The new OnePlus phone is speculated to come as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R that was launched earlier this year. Alongside announcing the launch date, OnePlus released a few images to confirm some of the reported specifications of the OnePlus 9RT. The smartphone is rumoured to have quad rear cameras. It is also teased to deliver a faster performance in the company's T series. In addition to the OnePlus 9RT, the company will launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 next week.

On Weibo, OnePlus posted teasers to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9RT. The launch event will take place in China at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) on October 13. Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the event will also introduce the OnePlus Buds Z2 as the company's next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the company announced through a teaser posted on Weibo.

The OnePlus 9RT is also speculated to launch in India, though the company has not yet confirmed whether it will take place alongside the China launch or on a different date.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT price is yet to be officially confirmed. However, a recent report claimed that the new smartphone will be available somewhere between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,900). OnePlus has already started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 9RT in China. Chinese e-commerce site JD.com has also listed the new OnePlus phone along with the renders showing its design from both front and back.

OnePlus 9RT is listed online ahead of official launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the teasers released by OnePlus confirm that the OnePlus 9RT will feature a 50-megapixel camera sensor, Warp Flash Charge, and a 120Hz display. Other details about the smartphone are yet to be revealed.

Previous reports suggested that the OnePlus 9RT would come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera that is also available on the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone is also claimed to have a full-HD+ display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The teasers released by OnePlus shows the new model in a single grey colour option, though a recent report claimed that there could be three different shades to choose from.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.