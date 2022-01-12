Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9RT Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9RT Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2022 11:11 IST
OnePlus 9RT Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT sports a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The Geekbench listing shows OnePlus 9RT with 12GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 9RT will launch in India at a virtual launch event on January 14

OnePlus 9RT is set to launch in India on Friday, January 14. The smartphone was launched in China in October 2021, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The Indian version of OnePlus 9RT was previously listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Just days before the official launch of the smartphone in India, OnePlus 9RT India variant has been spotted in a Geekbench entry which lists the smartphone with 12GB of RAM and running on Android 11.

The Indian variant of OnePlus 9RT has appeared in a Geekbench listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the entry, which lists OnePlus 9RT to sport an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, with a base frequency of 1.80GHz and peak clock speed of 2.84GHz. The smartphone is also listed to feature 12GB of RAM, while previous reports suggest it could also be available in an 8GB RAM variant.

According to the Geekbench entry, OnePlus 9RT has a single-core score of 888 points and a multi-core score of 3,319 points. The listing also reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 11, which suggests that it could launch with the older version of Android and the company's OxygenOS 11 skin running on top. OnePlus 9RT will be launched alongside OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on January 14 at 5pm IST at the company's virtual Winter Edition launch event.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

As previously mentioned, OnePlus 9RT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch with Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 running on top.

OnePlus 9RT is said to sport a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sont IMX471 selfie camera located on the front of the handset. The smartphone runs on a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging at 65W with the company's Warp Charge 65T charging technology.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT Geekbench, OnePlus, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus 9RT India, OnePlus 9RT India Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama to Hold Union Vote, Counting to Begin on March 28

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode Announced
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  4. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  7. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today
  8. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Starts Letting Some Users Play Voice Messages in the Background
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Is Roping In Employees From Apple and Microsoft, Augmented Reality Experts in Focus: Report
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Rally as Crypto Market Witnesses Rare Mid-Week Bounce Fuelled by Fed Chair Relief
  3. PS5 Shortage: Sony Will Continue Producing PS4 Consoles Throughout 2022 to Navigate Supply Disruptions
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Over 70,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week
  5. OnePlus 9RT Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama to Hold Union Vote, Counting to Begin on March 28
  7. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Global Voice Message Player for Beta Testers on iOS
  9. Facebook-Parent Meta’s Antitrust Dismissal Request Shut Down, US Judge Says Case Can Proceed
  10. Pakistan Authorities to Investigate Crypto Exchange Binance in Suspected $100 Million Scam: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com