OnePlus 9RT is set to launch in India on Friday, January 14. The smartphone was launched in China in October 2021, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The Indian version of OnePlus 9RT was previously listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Just days before the official launch of the smartphone in India, OnePlus 9RT India variant has been spotted in a Geekbench entry which lists the smartphone with 12GB of RAM and running on Android 11.

The Indian variant of OnePlus 9RT has appeared in a Geekbench listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the entry, which lists OnePlus 9RT to sport an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, with a base frequency of 1.80GHz and peak clock speed of 2.84GHz. The smartphone is also listed to feature 12GB of RAM, while previous reports suggest it could also be available in an 8GB RAM variant.

According to the Geekbench entry, OnePlus 9RT has a single-core score of 888 points and a multi-core score of 3,319 points. The listing also reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 11, which suggests that it could launch with the older version of Android and the company's OxygenOS 11 skin running on top. OnePlus 9RT will be launched alongside OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on January 14 at 5pm IST at the company's virtual Winter Edition launch event.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

As previously mentioned, OnePlus 9RT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch with Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 running on top.

OnePlus 9RT is said to sport a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sont IMX471 selfie camera located on the front of the handset. The smartphone runs on a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging at 65W with the company's Warp Charge 65T charging technology.

