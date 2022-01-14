Technology News
OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9RT price in India is set at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2022 17:29 IST
OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 feature active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • OnePlus 9RT is available in two colour options

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India on Friday, January 14, at the company's Winter Edition Launch event. The latest addition to the company's OnePlus 9 series comes a couple days after the company's next-generation OnePlus 10 smartphone was launched in China. OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were also launched, as a successor to the 2020 OnePlus Buds Z earphones They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India, availability

OnePlus 9RT price in India is set at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB +256GB storage variant. Unlike the Chinese version of OnePlus 9RT which was launched in October 2021, the company will not offer an 8GB + 256GB option in India.

OnePlus 9RT will be available in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colour options and will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the company's official website. The smartphone will go on sale during the company's Great Indian Republic Day sale on January 17. 

Meanwhile, OnePlus Buds Z2 price has been set at Rs. 4,999 and the earbuds will be available for purchase in Black and White colour options via Amazon India and the company's official website.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin on top. OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Unlike the vanilla OnePlus 9, which also features the same SoC, the new OnePlus 9RT comes with the company's “Space Cooling” technology and a larger heat sink for better heat dissipation and improved performance, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to OnePlus, the display has a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz and comes with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage. The display comes with HDR10+ support and features both sRGB and DCI:P3 colour modes.

In its triple rear camera setup, OnePlus 9RT features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with an f/1.8 lens. The primary camera comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and can record video at 4K at 60fps. OnePlus 9RT also sports an ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field-of-view, along with a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging via the company's Warp Charge 65T technology over USB Type-C. The smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS and NFC support. OnePlus 9RT measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

While OnePlus Buds Z feature 10mm drivers, the new OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are equipped with larger 11mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds come with support for ANC for sounds up to 40dB, a feature not found on their predecessor. OnePlus Buds Z2 feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer reduced latency of 94ms (the older OnePlus Buds Z offered a latency of 103ms). The earbuds come with three inbuilt microphones for calling and ANC functionality.

According to OnePlus, the new earbuds feature a new transparency mode that allow users to hear sounds around them. The new OnePlus Buds Z2 come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The earbuds feature basic touch controls for playback and call management.

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds come with 40mAh batteries, which offer up to seven hours of audio playback, according to the company. The charging case has a 520mAh battery, bringing the total battery life of the OnePlus Buds Z2 to 38 hours. OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds measure 33x22.44x21.81mm and weigh 4.5 grams (for each earbud), while the case measures 73.15x36.80x29.07mm and weighs 40.5 grams.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus, OnePlus 9RT Price, OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, OnePlus 9RT Launch, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications, Winter Edition Launch
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
