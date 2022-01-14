Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

OnePlus Winter Edition Launch event will start at 5:00pm IST.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2022 10:51 IST
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were launched in October in China
  • OnePlus 9RT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 feature active noise cancellation

OnePlus 9RT will be launched today (Friday, January 14) at the company's Winter Edition Launch event. The successor to the OnePlus 9R smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are also set to launch at the event later today. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer up to 38 hours of battery life. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are being launched in India three months after they were unveiled in China.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 launch livestream details

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 launch event will be held at 5:00pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's website, while users can also tune in via the OnePlus India YouTube channel. OnePlus will also host the event live on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

You can also watch the OnePlus 9RT launch livestream below:

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 on top.

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds come with a familiar design, and feature 11mm dynamic drivers. Unlike the older OnePlus Buds Z, these earbuds come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer touch controls. They also offer up to 38 hours of battery life (including the charging case) on a single charge and can provide up to five hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging with Flash Charge support.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus, OnePlus 9RT Launch, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications, OnePlus Winter Edition Launch, Winter Edition Launch, OnePlus Launch Livestream
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
iPhone 14 Pro Could Sport a 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor, TrendForce Report Suggests

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  2. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  4. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  5. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  6. BSNL Brings 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data
  7. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  8. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Message Reactions to Get Separate Notifications Settings Menu: Report
  2. Redmi Note 11S Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip 108-Megapixel Rear Primary Camera
  3. Microsoft Opens Workplace Sexual Harassment Investigation Sought by Investors
  4. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Could Sport a 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor, TrendForce Report Suggests
  6. Virgin Orbit Successfully Launches 7 Satellites Into Orbit
  7. Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop
  8. Microsoft Researchers Detail macOS Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Gain User Data
  9. Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com