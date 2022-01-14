OnePlus 9RT will be launched today (Friday, January 14) at the company's Winter Edition Launch event. The successor to the OnePlus 9R smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are also set to launch at the event later today. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer up to 38 hours of battery life. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are being launched in India three months after they were unveiled in China.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 launch livestream details

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 launch event will be held at 5:00pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's website, while users can also tune in via the OnePlus India YouTube channel. OnePlus will also host the event live on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

You can also watch the OnePlus 9RT launch livestream below:

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 on top.

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds come with a familiar design, and feature 11mm dynamic drivers. Unlike the older OnePlus Buds Z, these earbuds come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer touch controls. They also offer up to 38 hours of battery life (including the charging case) on a single charge and can provide up to five hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging with Flash Charge support.

