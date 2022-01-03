OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones' India launch has been set for January 14. The news comes a few hours after OnePlus teased the arrival of these two devices via two separate tweets. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 have already been launched in China. The smartphone runs ColorOS and will get a 50-megapixel primary camera. OnePus Buds Z2 are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life, and come with active noise cancellation (ANC).

OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 launch livestream details

The OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched at the virtual Winter Edition launch event set on January 14 at 5pm IST. The launch will be livestreamed on OnePlus India's YouTube channel. The company has also made a ‘Notify Me' page live on its official website.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11-based ColorOS. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 9RT sports a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It packs a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera for selfies and video chats. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones feature 11mm dynamic drivers, and come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) support. OnePlus Buds Z2 are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. They feature Flash Charge fast charging technology that is said to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time in 10 minutes of charging. They come with touch controls, and include a transparency mode.

