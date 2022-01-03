OnePlus 9RT smartphone and OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launching in India soon. The company confirmed the India arrival of the two devices via two separate tweets that were encrypted with Morse code. OnePlus 9RT, which could be called OnePlus RT in India, made its debut in China last year. OnePlus Buds Z2 have also been launched in China as well as other global markets. Meanwhile, the rumour mill suggests that OnePlus may discontinue OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, as well as OnePlus 8T smartphones after OnePlus 9RT hits the market.

OnePlus India posted two tweets that contained cryptic messages in Morse code. The decryption suggests the official confirmation that OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launching in India. The Morse code in the first tweet translates to “ONEPLUS 9Æ” -- expectedly referring to OnePlus 9RT -- and the second tweet translates to “ONEPLUS BUDS Z2”. Other than that, there is no information about the debut of these products. In December, OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India support pages were spotted on the company website.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT, or the (OnePlus RT) runs on Android 11-based ColorOS, and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, as well as up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera.

Connectivity options on OnePlus 9RT include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone gets dual stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones feature 11mm dynamic drivers and come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds are IP55-certified and its charging case has an IPX4 rating. OnePlus Buds Z2 are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of total battery life. They come with touch controls and include a transparency mode.

Meanwhile, a tipster tweeted that OnePlus may discontinue the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T post the launch of OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R were launched in India earlier this year.