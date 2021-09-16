OnePlus has allegedly received a certification from the China Compulsory Certification (CCC aka 3C) authority ahead of its official launch. The new OnePlus phone is rumoured to come in markets including India and China as a tweaked version of OnePlus 9R. Identical to the existing model, OnePlus 9RT is speculated to have a 120Hz display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with up to 256GB storage. Last month, OnePlus 9RT allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

As reported by Gizmochina, a OnePlus phone with model number MT2110 has appeared on the 3C site that is believed to be OnePlus 9RT. The model number is similar to the MT2111 that was spotted on the BIS site a few weeks back and considered as OnePlus 9RT's Indian variant. It also surfaced on Twitter last month and was then speculated as a new flagship OnePlus phone.

The 3C listing shows that the smartphone comes with up to 65W charging support. Notably, OnePlus 9RT is reported to have the same fast charging capability.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the 3C listing, though it's not clear whether the model number MT2110 is particularly related to OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT price, availability (expected)

If we look at past reports, the price of OnePlus 9RT will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have an 8GB + 256GB storage option that could be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600).

OnePlus 9RT launch date is reported for October 15, and the phone is speculated to come to both India and China at the initial stage.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, OnePlus 9RT is speculated to be the company's first phone to run on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top out-of-the-box. It may have a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is also rumoured to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Further, OnePlus 9RT may come with a triple rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. There could also be a 4,500mAh battery.

