Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Receives Certification in China Ahead of Official Launch: Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Receives Certification in China Ahead of Official Launch: Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9RT launch may take place on October 15.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 September 2021 16:35 IST
OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Receives Certification in China Ahead of Official Launch: Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9RT may just be a tweaked version of OnePlus 9R (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT has appeared on the 3C site with MT2110 model number
  • The OnePlus phone is rumoured to launch in India and China
  • OnePlus 9RT is suggested to have 65W fast charging support

OnePlus has allegedly received a certification from the China Compulsory Certification (CCC aka 3C) authority ahead of its official launch. The new OnePlus phone is rumoured to come in markets including India and China as a tweaked version of OnePlus 9R. Identical to the existing model, OnePlus 9RT is speculated to have a 120Hz display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with up to 256GB storage. Last month, OnePlus 9RT allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

As reported by Gizmochina, a OnePlus phone with model number MT2110 has appeared on the 3C site that is believed to be OnePlus 9RT. The model number is similar to the MT2111 that was spotted on the BIS site a few weeks back and considered as OnePlus 9RT's Indian variant. It also surfaced on Twitter last month and was then speculated as a new flagship OnePlus phone.

The 3C listing shows that the smartphone comes with up to 65W charging support. Notably, OnePlus 9RT is reported to have the same fast charging capability.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the 3C listing, though it's not clear whether the model number MT2110 is particularly related to OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT price, availability (expected)

If we look at past reports, the price of OnePlus 9RT will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have an 8GB + 256GB storage option that could be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600).

OnePlus 9RT launch date is reported for October 15, and the phone is speculated to come to both India and China at the initial stage.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, OnePlus 9RT is speculated to be the company's first phone to run on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top out-of-the-box. It may have a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is also rumoured to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Further, OnePlus 9RT may come with a triple rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. There could also be a 4,500mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT Price, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facial Recognition Software Trialled by Australia to Police COVID-19 Pandemic Rules

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Receives Certification in China Ahead of Official Launch: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  6. GoPro Hero 10 Black Launched With GP2 Processor, 5.3K Recording
  7. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  8. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Set to Launch in India on September 29
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  10. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Realme Band 2 May Also Debut
  2. Apple AirPods 3 in Production, Expected to Launch in October: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Launched With Smart Caddie App to Help Track Your Shots
  4. GoPro Hero 10 Black With New GP2 Processor, HyperSmooth 4.0, 5.3K Video Recording Launched
  5. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Confirms Product Head’s Involvement in Insider Trading Scam
  6. Oppo F19s Specifications Leaked; Could Come With 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Date Set for September 29: Specifications
  8. Noise Buds VS303 TWS Earphones With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters India Sales Crossed Rs. 600 Crores on First Day, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
  10. Game Approvals Said to Be Slowed by China to Enforce Tough New Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com