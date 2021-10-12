Technology News
  OnePlus 9RT Teased to Offer Low Wi Fi Latency; OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9RT Teased to Offer Low Wi-Fi Latency; OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9RT is claimed to deliver a reduced Wi-Fi latency by up to 38 percent.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2021 18:42 IST
OnePlus 9RT Teased to Offer Low Wi-Fi Latency; OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 9RT specifications will include a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 120Hz display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT will come with a dedicated Wi-Fi antenna for games
  • The OnePlus phone will have a new VC chamber
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications will include 11mm drivers

OnePlus 9RT will come with a three Wi-Fi antenna system to deliver reduced game latency, the company has revealed. The new advancement is aimed to deliver a better mobile gaming experience. In addition to the next-generation Wi-Fi antenna system on the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus has revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus Buds Z2 ahead of its official announcement. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will come with three microphones and 94 milliseconds of latency. Both OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are launching at an event in China later this week.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

On Tuesday, OnePlus revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 9RT will come with the three Wi-Fi antenna system, with a dedicated antenna for gaming. The new antenna system is claimed to reduce the average latency while playing games by up to 38 percent. This will help improve gaming on the upcoming OnePlus phone.

Earlier teasers confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is also teased to have up to 7GB of RAM expansion support to improve multitasking. Further, the OnePlus 9RT is confirmed to come with a large vapour cooling (VC) chamber and a five-dimensional heat dissipation design to maintain temperature while processing heavy tasks and running graphic-intensive games.

oneplus 9rt vc chamber cooling image teaser weibo OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT will come with a five-dimensional heat dissipation design
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Other key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT that are confirmed so far include a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is also teased to have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, it will include a 4,500mAh battery with 65T Warp Charge charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

Separately, OnePlus has shared the OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications on Weibo while comparing the new earbuds with the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) with up to 40dB noise reduction that will come through a three-microphone system. This is unlike the original OnePlus Buds Z that didn't include ANC. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will also carry a latency rate of 94 milliseconds — down from the 103 milliseconds latency rate available with the Buds Z.

oneplus buds z2 specifications image teaser weibo OnePlus Buds Z2

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications have been revealed ahead of launch
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will come with 11mm moving coil drivers that will be larger in size over the 10mm driver unit available on the Buds Z, as per the company's teaser. The earbuds will also have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity — an upgrade over the OnePlus Buds Z that had Bluetooth v5.0.

OnePlus also claims that the Buds Z2 earbuds will deliver up to 38 hours of battery life. This is again an upgrade over the Buds Z that were rated to offer 20 hours of playback.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT on Wednesday, October 13.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT specifications, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ptron Musicbot Cube Smart Speaker Launched in India With Inbuilt Alexa Support

