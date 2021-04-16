Technology News
OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements

OnePlus 9R latest update brings improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2021 16:36 IST
OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements

OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs. 39,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R update brings version OxygenOS 11.2.1.1
  • OnePlus 9R update improves charging stability
  • The phone offers 5G support and has Snapdragon 870 SoC

OnePlus 9R is receiving the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update and it brings along a slew of bug fixes and improvements. The update improves Wi-Fi hotspot performance and fixes the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge. The phone was launched last month, alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in India. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

The company has taken to its forums to announce that the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for OnePlus 9R has begun. The update is rolling out in an incremental manner. So, not all users may receive it immediately. The OTA update will reach a small percentage of users initially, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days, the company said. Check for the update manually in your phone's Settings if you haven't already received a notification. The size of the update is 366MB and the full firmware version number is 11.2.1.1LE28DA.

As for the changelog, the latest OnePlus 9R update brings improved charging stability to provide a better user experience and improved haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile game. The update fixes the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards and the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge. It also comes with a host of general bug fixes.

OnePlus 9R latest update improves the loading speed of the Gallery offer faster previews of pictures. It also mends the vibrating performance of alarm tones. Lastly, it also improves the performance of Wi-Fi hotspot.

oneplus 9r main OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R brings improved charging stability

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus 9R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Magicpin Takes a Dig at Cred Rahul Dravid Ad With Funny Spoof

OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements
