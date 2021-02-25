Technology News
  OnePlus 9R Could Be the Name of Affordable Variant in OnePlus 9 Series Instead of OnePlus 9e

OnePlus 9R Could Be the Name of Affordable Variant in OnePlus 9 Series Instead of OnePlus 9e

OnePlus 9R is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 February 2021 11:59 IST


OnePlus 9 series is reported to launch sometime in March

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R name was spotted inside a source code by Evan Blass
  • OnePlus 9 range to include three models this time around
  • OnePlus 9 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC

OnePlus 9R could be the name of the third model in the OnePlus 9 series, according to a tipster. Expected to launch in March, the series is expected to comprise OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third affordable model. This was earlier reported to be called OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite in the past, but a fresh leak suggests that it may called something completely different. A noted tipster spotted important information while digging through source codes and the affordable model is now expected to launch with the OnePlus 9R moniker.

Tipster Evan Blass shared via Voice that the rumoured affordable model in the OnePlus 9 range could be called OnePlus 9R, and not OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite, as reported earlier. He shared an image of spotting this name in a source code, however he didn't disclose where he found it.

OnePlus 9R specifications (expected)

This affordable OnePlus 9 variant, whatever it may end up being called, has been leaked on several occasions in the past. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC and feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 9R may have a dual camera setup that is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. This model may pack a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected)

The most premium model in the lineup is reported to be called OnePlus 9 Pro. This variant is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM And 128GB storage. It may sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 3.3x telephoto lens as well. OnePlus has reportedly partnered with Swedish photography equipment brand Hasselblad for cameras. Apart from this, OnePlus 9 Pro is reported to pack a 4,500mAh battery on board – slightly lower than the new affordable variant.

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9 series may launch in March, but OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet.

Tasneem Akolawala

