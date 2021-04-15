Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2021 07:30 IST
OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9R shares a list of specifications with OnePlus 9

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R will be available in two distinct variants
  • The OnePlus phone was launched in India last month
  • OnePlus 9R offers 5G support and has Snapdragon 870 SoC

OnePlus 9R is set to go on sale in India today, Thursday (April 15). The latest sale will be open for regular customers — unlike the early availability of the OnePlus phone that was limited to Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members. The OnePlus 9R was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last month. It shares many similarities with the OnePlus 9 that's available at a higher price. The OnePlus 9R also comes with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that brings 5G connectivity and a flagship-like processing. The OnePlus 9R competes against the likes of the Vivo X60, iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

OnePlus 9R price in India, sale offers

OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours and will go on sale today through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.

Sale offers on the OnePlus 9R include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchase through an SBI credit card or EMI transactions via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. There will also be up to six months of no-cost EMI options when purchasing the phone using any major credit cards. Furthermore, customers will also get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 with select Jio prepaid plans.

OnePlus 9R specifications

The OnePlus 9R runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also has a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 9R has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The OnePlus 9R comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 2-lane storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has provided a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65. The phone measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9R price in India, OnePlus 9R specifications, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Prepares the Family for John Cena and Space

Related Stories

OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  3. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March Security Patch With Bug Fixes
  4. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  5. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  7. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  8. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
  9. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  10. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specifications
  2. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Prepares the Family for John Cena and Space
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Pre-Orders Will Be Live at Noon on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  5. Clubhouse Android App Could Be Released as Soon as May 2021
  6. Samsung Neo QLED TV Range Debuts in India With 8K and 4K Variants, Pricing Starts From Rs. 99,990
  7. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India: Here’s What to Expect
  8. Spotify Car Thing In-Car Accessory Offers Touchscreen Controls, Voice Commands; Free for a Limited Time
  9. Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March 2021 Security Patch With System, Network Improvements in Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com