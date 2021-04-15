OnePlus 9R is set to go on sale in India today, Thursday (April 15). The latest sale will be open for regular customers — unlike the early availability of the OnePlus phone that was limited to Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members. The OnePlus 9R was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last month. It shares many similarities with the OnePlus 9 that's available at a higher price. The OnePlus 9R also comes with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that brings 5G connectivity and a flagship-like processing. The OnePlus 9R competes against the likes of the Vivo X60, iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

OnePlus 9R price in India, sale offers

OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours and will go on sale today through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.

Sale offers on the OnePlus 9R include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchase through an SBI credit card or EMI transactions via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. There will also be up to six months of no-cost EMI options when purchasing the phone using any major credit cards. Furthermore, customers will also get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 with select Jio prepaid plans.

OnePlus 9R specifications

The OnePlus 9R runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also has a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 9R has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The OnePlus 9R comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 2-lane storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has provided a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65. The phone measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.