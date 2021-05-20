OnePlus 9R is receiving an update in India that brings some system-wide improvements along with updates to the Notes app, OnePlus Games, Gallery, and Camera. The update is bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus 9R has only been launched in India and China as of now and going by the official changelog, it will be getting the update only in India. The smartphone was launched in March 2021 along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and runs Android 11-based OxygenOS.

The update for OnePlus 9R was announced through a post on the OnePlus Community Forum. The phone is only available in India and China and while the former runs OxygenOS, the latter variant boots ColorOS by default. Since the blog post only talks about OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9R, it can be assumed that the update is only rolling out to Indian handsets as of now.

OnePlus is bringing a host of system improvements such as fixing the notification issue after muting the media volume, UI issues in freeform windows, along with some general issues, and improved system stability. OnePlus also fixed an issue with its Notes app where newly saved notes were not synced to the shelf in time.

Alongside, OnePlus Games received an improved overall user experience. The gallery has received an improved picture preview smoothness. Lastly, the camera has improved stability and shooting performance along with a fixed issue for abnormal images under the Nightscape mode.

OnePlus is bundling the May 2021 Android security patch with the update, that will be rolled out in batches. The build number of the update is OxygenOS 11.2.1.2. The size of the update is not known as of now, but it is still recommended to update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

OnePlus 9R specifications

Launched in March 2021, OnePlus 9R runs OxygenOS, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its quad rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support.

