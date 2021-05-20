Technology News
OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 in India With Camera, Gallery, System Improvements

OnePlus 9R update is bundled with May 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 May 2021 12:03 IST
OnePlus 9R is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R update fixes some notable system-wide issues
  • The OxygenOS update is being rolled out in a phased manner
  • OnePlus 9R was launched in India in March 2021

OnePlus 9R is receiving an update in India that brings some system-wide improvements along with updates to the Notes app, OnePlus Games, Gallery, and Camera. The update is bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus 9R has only been launched in India and China as of now and going by the official changelog, it will be getting the update only in India. The smartphone was launched in March 2021 along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and runs Android 11-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update changelog

The update for OnePlus 9R was announced through a post on the OnePlus Community Forum. The phone is only available in India and China and while the former runs OxygenOS, the latter variant boots ColorOS by default. Since the blog post only talks about OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9R, it can be assumed that the update is only rolling out to Indian handsets as of now.

OnePlus is bringing a host of system improvements such as fixing the notification issue after muting the media volume, UI issues in freeform windows, along with some general issues, and improved system stability. OnePlus also fixed an issue with its Notes app where newly saved notes were not synced to the shelf in time.

Alongside, OnePlus Games received an improved overall user experience. The gallery has received an improved picture preview smoothness. Lastly, the camera has improved stability and shooting performance along with a fixed issue for abnormal images under the Nightscape mode.

OnePlus is bundling the May 2021 Android security patch with the update, that will be rolled out in batches. The build number of the update is OxygenOS 11.2.1.2. The size of the update is not known as of now, but it is still recommended to update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

OnePlus 9R specifications

Launched in March 2021, OnePlus 9R runs OxygenOS, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its quad rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9R, OxygenOS Changelog, OnePlus 9R Specifications, OxygenOS, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
China Delays Tianzhou-2 Supply Mission to Newly Launched Space Station Over Technical Reasons

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
