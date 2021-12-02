OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With November 2021 Security Patch

OnePlus 9R users are now receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings along the November 2021 security patch. The update is rolling out in an incremental manner and it may take a while before all users get it. The update will reach a small percentage of users first, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. The firmware version of the latest OnePlus 9R update is OxygenOS 11.2.6.6. To recall, the OnePlus 9R was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in March this year.

The company took to the community forums to announce the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update for OnePlus 9R devices. The changelog suggests that the update brings improved system stability and fixes known issues as well. As mentioned, it also upgrades the security patch to November 2021. Users have taken to Twitter to share screenshots of getting the update, and it seems to be just 372MB in size.

OnePlus 9R users are recommended to check for the update manually in their phone's settings if they haven't already received a notification.

OnePlus 9R specifications

On the specifications front, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, the OnePlus 9R features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 9R packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi ax, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support. The OnePlus 9R has an under screen fingerprint sensor and it incorporates dual stereo speakers.