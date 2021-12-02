Technology News
OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With November 2021 Security Patch

OnePlus 9R latest update also brings improved system stability and fixes to known issues.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2021 18:15 IST
OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With November 2021 Security Patch

OnePlus 9R latest update is said to be 372MB in size

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R update brings can be checked manually in Settings
  • OnePlus 9R was unveiled in March this year
  • OnePlus 9R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

OnePlus 9R users are now receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings along the November 2021 security patch. The update is rolling out in an incremental manner and it may take a while before all users get it. The update will reach a small percentage of users first, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. The firmware version of the latest OnePlus 9R update is OxygenOS 11.2.6.6. To recall, the OnePlus 9R was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in March this year.

The company took to the community forums to announce the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update for OnePlus 9R devices. The changelog suggests that the update brings improved system stability and fixes known issues as well. As mentioned, it also upgrades the security patch to November 2021. Users have taken to Twitter to share screenshots of getting the update, and it seems to be just 372MB in size.

OnePlus 9R users are recommended to check for the update manually in their phone's settings if they haven't already received a notification.

OnePlus 9R specifications

On the specifications front, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, the OnePlus 9R features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 9R packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi ax, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support. The OnePlus 9R has an under screen fingerprint sensor and it incorporates dual stereo speakers.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R Update, November 2021 Update
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
