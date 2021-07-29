OnePlus 9R has started receiving a new update that brings Bitmoji always-on display (AOD) feature and updates the Android security patch. Bitmoji AOD feature was added to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this week and it has now made its way to the more affordable OnePlus 9R. The over-the-air (OTA) update comes with OxygenOS version 11.2.4.4 and also addresses overheating issues along with some other known issues. The OnePlus 9R released alongside the other two OnePlus 9 series phones in March.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the OnePlus 9R that updates the phone's Android security patch to July 2021. Along with the security patch, the update brings some system improvements and new features to its Ambient Display. Starting with the system updates, the overheating control management of third-party apps has been optimised. Quick reply issues in some situations have been addressed and some other known issues have been fixed as well.

For the Ambient Display, the OnePlus 9R gets a new Bitmoji AOD feature that was added to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this week. Bitmoji AOD allows you to set your personal Bitmoji avatar on the phone's always-on display. The option can be found in Settings > Customisation > Clock on Ambient Display > Bitmoji. This feature has been co-designed with Snapchat. The OnePlus 9R also gets a screenshot feature for AOD.

OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 is an incremental update and not all OnePlus 9R users will get it right away. It will first be pushed to a small percentage of users and, after making sure there are no critical buds, the update will be rolled out to the larger audience. To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.