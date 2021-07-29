Technology News
OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update Brings Bitmoji Always-On Display, July 2021 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 9R is the more affordable offering that launched alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in March.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 July 2021 12:47 IST
OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update Brings Bitmoji Always-On Display, July 2021 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 9R packs a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R starts at Rs. 39,999
  • The phone has got an incremental OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update
  • OnePlus 9R users can now set Bitmoji avatar on always-on display

OnePlus 9R has started receiving a new update that brings Bitmoji always-on display (AOD) feature and updates the Android security patch. Bitmoji AOD feature was added to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this week and it has now made its way to the more affordable OnePlus 9R. The over-the-air (OTA) update comes with OxygenOS version 11.2.4.4 and also addresses overheating issues along with some other known issues. The OnePlus 9R released alongside the other two OnePlus 9 series phones in March.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update changelog

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the OnePlus 9R that updates the phone's Android security patch to July 2021. Along with the security patch, the update brings some system improvements and new features to its Ambient Display. Starting with the system updates, the overheating control management of third-party apps has been optimised. Quick reply issues in some situations have been addressed and some other known issues have been fixed as well.

For the Ambient Display, the OnePlus 9R gets a new Bitmoji AOD feature that was added to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this week. Bitmoji AOD allows you to set your personal Bitmoji avatar on the phone's always-on display. The option can be found in Settings > Customisation > Clock on Ambient Display > Bitmoji. This feature has been co-designed with Snapchat. The OnePlus 9R also gets a screenshot feature for AOD.

OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 is an incremental update and not all OnePlus 9R users will get it right away. It will first be pushed to a small percentage of users and, after making sure there are no critical buds, the update will be rolled out to the larger audience. To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R OxygenOS update, OxygenOS, OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update Brings Bitmoji Always-On Display, July 2021 Android Security Patch
