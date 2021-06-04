Technology News
OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Hotfix Update in India With Battery Drain Fix

OnePlus 9R devices were facing a battery draining issue after installing the last update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 June 2021 18:57 IST
OnePlus 9R is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9R is the cheapest offering in the OnePlus 9 series
  • OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 will be rolled out in phases
  • OnePlus 9R features a quad rear camera setup

OnePlus 9R is receiving an OxygenOS update that brings a hotfix for a battery drain issue introduced by the previous update. The last OxygenOS update for the cheapest smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series was causing abnormal battery discharge for the smartphone. The OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update was released in India last month and came bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch along with camera, gallery, and system improvements. OnePlus also recently updated the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with the May 2021 security patch via OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.

OnePlus 9R changelog

Announcing the hotfix through a post on its Community forum, OnePlus said that it has fixed the abnormal battery drainage issue caused by OnePlus 9R's previous update. The new OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update details that smartphone will now have reduced power consumption in specific scenarios. The changelog also mentions fixes for 'known issues for a better experience'.

oneplus 9r oxygenos forum body oneplus_9r_oxygenos_forum_body

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update size is 106MB
Photo Credit: OnePlus Forum/ @Rahul G S

The hotfix update for OnePlus 9R concerns users who updated their devices to OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 last month. Although you will receive a notification when the update arrives for your device, you can manually update eligible handsets by heading to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. The update isn't bundled with any Android security patch and is 106MB in size, as per a post by a user on the community forum. As usual, the update for OnePlus 9R will be rolled out in an incremental fashion starting with a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout soon.

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R, launched in March 2021, runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The quad rear camera on the OnePlus 9R is headlined by 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors include a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

