OnePlus 9R may soon launch in China and could be cheaper than the Indian variant. The development was shared by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 series along with OnePlus Watch in India last month. The series includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. While the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are available in other markets outside India, the OnePlus 9R seems to be exclusive to the country. But that may soon change.

OnePlus 9R is the most affordable option among the three phones and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. According to known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, OnePlus 9R will soon launch in China as well. OnePlus 9R is yet to go on sale in India and the first sale will start on April 14.

Furthermore, the tipster shared that OnePlus 9R Chinese variant will cost under CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,000). This means it could be cheaper than the Indian variant as the 8GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 39,999 that is roughly CNY 3,500. The 12GB + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 43,999 that is roughly CNY 3,900. It is unclear which storage variant the tipster mentioned.

As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on a China launch for OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus 9R packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

