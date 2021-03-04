Technology News
OnePlus 9 Series Names Spotted on Spigen Site, Third Model Listed as OnePlus 9E

OnePlus 9E phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 March 2021 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Spigen

OnePlus 9E may feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9E is tipped to pack a dual camera setup
  • OnePlus 9 range is reported to launch on March 23
  • OnePlus 9E is expected to pack 8GB of RAM

OnePlus 9 series is largely rumoured to launch on March 23, with the company most likely announcing the official launch date on March 8 next week. The series is expected to include three phones this time around – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third affordable model that is rumoured to be called the OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9E. Case maker Spigen, ahead of launch, has listed the three OnePlus 9 series phones on its site, and is apparently calling the new third model the OnePlus 9E.

The Spigen site has listed all the three models of the OnePlus 9 series ahead of their official launch. The third model is listed as the OnePlus 9E and not OnePlus 9R. There is no clarity on whether Spigen has listed these phones based on rumours or official communication from OnePlus. This listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

This comes after popular tipster Evan Blass claimed that the third model may be called the OnePlus 9R. In any event, whatever it may be called, this OnePlus 9 series model has been leaked extensively and there were early rumours suggesting the third smartphone may be called the OnePlus 9 Lite. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC and feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 9E may have a dual camera setup that is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. This model is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

On March 8, OnePlus should hopefully announce the OnePlus 9 series launch event date, which is largely speculated to be March 23. Reports also claim that alongside the OnePlus 9 range, the company could also introduce the OnePlus Watch in global markets.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9e specifications, OnePlus, Spigen
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Raya and the Last Dragon Review: Disney’s Southeast Asian Princess Warns Against Isolationism

