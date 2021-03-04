OnePlus 9 series is largely rumoured to launch on March 23, with the company most likely announcing the official launch date on March 8 next week. The series is expected to include three phones this time around – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third affordable model that is rumoured to be called the OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9E. Case maker Spigen, ahead of launch, has listed the three OnePlus 9 series phones on its site, and is apparently calling the new third model the OnePlus 9E.

The Spigen site has listed all the three models of the OnePlus 9 series ahead of their official launch. The third model is listed as the OnePlus 9E and not OnePlus 9R. There is no clarity on whether Spigen has listed these phones based on rumours or official communication from OnePlus. This listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

This comes after popular tipster Evan Blass claimed that the third model may be called the OnePlus 9R. In any event, whatever it may be called, this OnePlus 9 series model has been leaked extensively and there were early rumours suggesting the third smartphone may be called the OnePlus 9 Lite. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC and feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 9E may have a dual camera setup that is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. This model is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

On March 8, OnePlus should hopefully announce the OnePlus 9 series launch event date, which is largely speculated to be March 23. Reports also claim that alongside the OnePlus 9 range, the company could also introduce the OnePlus Watch in global markets.

