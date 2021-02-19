Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55 Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped

OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55-Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped

OnePlus 9 may have a triple rear camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 February 2021 17:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55-Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: Concept Creator/ LetsGoDigital

OnePlus 9 may come with a 120Hz display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 could launch as early as mid-March
  • OnePlus has not shared any information on the phone
  • OnePlus 9 could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 9 specifications have been leaked by a tipster with AIDA64 benchmarking software screenshots. The OnePlus 9 is expected to be one of three phones in the OnePlus 9 series alongside OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite variants. The OnePlus 9, as per the screenshots, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. All three phones have been in the news for quite some time now and are expected to be unveiled sometime in March.

OnePlus 9 specifications (expected)

Tipster TechDroider has shared screenshots of AIDA64, a software that shows details information about the internals of a device, for the OnePlus 9. They suggest the phone will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 402ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (lahaina) and Adreno 660 GPU. This variant of the OnePlus 9 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9 is said to come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. That's about all the useful information available in the screenshots. But as per a follow-up tweet by the tipster, the phone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging with a charger in the box. The tipster has also shared through a series of tweets that the OnePlus 9 will support 8K recording at 30fps and wireless charging.

The specifications leaked pretty much fall in line with previous leaks and rumours. The phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The primary camera on the back could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. The OnePlus 9 may also support 30W fast wireless charging.

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 series in March but there has been no word from the company about the same. Also, OnePlus has not shared any specifications about the OnePlus 9 series as of yet.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 9 specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk Says Bitcoin ‘Less Dumb Form of Liquidity Than Cash’, He Defends Tesla’s $1.5-Billion Investment
WandaVision Episode 7 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55-Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Nokia 3.4 First Impressions: Android One on a Budget
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Vaio Z (2021) Laptop With Contoured Carbon Fibre Build Launched
  9. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
  10. WandaVision Episode 7 Goes Full Modern Family in New Clip
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  2. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55-Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped
  3. Elon Musk Says Bitcoin ‘Less Dumb Form of Liquidity Than Cash’, He Defends Tesla’s $1.5-Billion Investment
  4. Realme Watch 2 Pro Shows Up in Alleged EEC Listing, Specifications Still a Mystery
  5. Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Rejected by French Village on Installation of Antennas
  6. Nvidia CMP Dedicated Cryptocurrency Mining Processors Launched, GeForce GPUs Hash Rate Reduced by 50 Percent
  7. Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Released: Check Out Compatibility and New Features
  8. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos 3D, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched in India
  9. Apple TV App Including Apple TV+ Available on Chromecast With Google TV Globally
  10. Office 2021 With Dark Mode Support Announced, Microsoft to Begin Rollout Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com