OnePlus 9 specifications have been leaked by a tipster with AIDA64 benchmarking software screenshots. The OnePlus 9 is expected to be one of three phones in the OnePlus 9 series alongside OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite variants. The OnePlus 9, as per the screenshots, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. All three phones have been in the news for quite some time now and are expected to be unveiled sometime in March.

OnePlus 9 specifications (expected)

Tipster TechDroider has shared screenshots of AIDA64, a software that shows details information about the internals of a device, for the OnePlus 9. They suggest the phone will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 402ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (lahaina) and Adreno 660 GPU. This variant of the OnePlus 9 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9 is said to come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. That's about all the useful information available in the screenshots. But as per a follow-up tweet by the tipster, the phone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging with a charger in the box. The tipster has also shared through a series of tweets that the OnePlus 9 will support 8K recording at 30fps and wireless charging.

The specifications leaked pretty much fall in line with previous leaks and rumours. The phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The primary camera on the back could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. The OnePlus 9 may also support 30W fast wireless charging.

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 series in March but there has been no word from the company about the same. Also, OnePlus has not shared any specifications about the OnePlus 9 series as of yet.

