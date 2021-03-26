Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9 Series Saw 324 Percent More Pre Orders on First Day in India Than OnePlus 8 Series: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 9 Series Saw 324 Percent More Pre-Orders on First Day in India Than OnePlus 8 Series: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 9R pre-booking is scheduled to begin in April.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 March 2021 15:22 IST
OnePlus 9 Series Saw 324 Percent More Pre-Orders on First Day in India Than OnePlus 8 Series: CEO Pete Lau

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will start shipping in India from April 1

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,000 for the base model
  • OnePlus Watch was also launched alongside the smartphones
  • OnePlus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

OnePlus 9 series have registered 324 percent more pre-orders on day 1 as compared to the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed on Twitter. The new lineup comprises three models – OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R. Lau, however, did not share the exact numbers of the pre-orders for each model. It should be noted that only OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are currently available for pre-orders, as OnePlus 9R pre-orders are slated to begin in April.

Lau tweeted the news on Friday, saying, “There's really just one thing I can say: thank you, to all our community, old and new.” He neither gave details on how many total smartphones were pre-booked, nor did he delve out any information on model-wise pre-booking numbers. The development comes a days after the Chinese tech company claimed that the newly-launched flagship smartphone series received more than three million reservations in China a few days before the launch.

Launched earlier this week, the OnePlus 9 series features OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R smartphones. OnePlus 9 (First Impressions) comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 54,999. OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, and its 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and its top-end 12GB + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are currently on pre-orders via the company website.

When it comes to colour options, OnePlus 9 will be available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist shades. OnePlus 9 Pro debuted in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black hues. OnePlus 9R was launched in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Price in India, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R Price in India, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) With Dedicated Buttons for Netflix and Prime Video

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Series Saw 324 Percent More Pre-Orders on First Day in India Than OnePlus 8 Series: CEO Pete Lau
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qualcomm May Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
  2. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  4. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Is Best Budget Phone of 2021: Consumer Reports
  10. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Now Showing What the Icons Mean in Media Viewer Through Labels: Report
  2. OnePlus 9 Series Saw 324 Percent More Pre-Orders on First Day in India Than OnePlus 8 Series: CEO Pete Lau
  3. Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) With Dedicated Buttons for Netflix and Prime Video
  4. PUBG Mobile Tipped to Get Revamped Miramar Map, Karakin Map Rotation, More Features
  5. Samsung Free App on Flagship Galaxy Smartphones Gets Podcast Player in New Listen Tab
  6. iQoo Z3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Is Named Best Budget Phone of 2021 by Consumer Reports Despite Limited Software Support
  8. Apple Music Launches ‘Saylists’ Feature for Users With Speech-Sound Disorders: Report
  9. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch
  10. FAU-G Now Available on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com