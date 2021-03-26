OnePlus 9 series have registered 324 percent more pre-orders on day 1 as compared to the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed on Twitter. The new lineup comprises three models – OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R. Lau, however, did not share the exact numbers of the pre-orders for each model. It should be noted that only OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are currently available for pre-orders, as OnePlus 9R pre-orders are slated to begin in April.

Lau tweeted the news on Friday, saying, “There's really just one thing I can say: thank you, to all our community, old and new.” He neither gave details on how many total smartphones were pre-booked, nor did he delve out any information on model-wise pre-booking numbers. The development comes a days after the Chinese tech company claimed that the newly-launched flagship smartphone series received more than three million reservations in China a few days before the launch.

Launched earlier this week, the OnePlus 9 series features OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R smartphones. OnePlus 9 (First Impressions) comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 54,999. OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, and its 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and its top-end 12GB + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are currently on pre-orders via the company website.

When it comes to colour options, OnePlus 9 will be available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist shades. OnePlus 9 Pro debuted in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black hues. OnePlus 9R was launched in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

