OnePlus 9 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 875 SoC Tipped

Geekbench has listed a handset with model number LuBan LE2117, which is reported to be part of the OnePlus 9 series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 November 2020 18:03 IST
Geekbench listing suggests that the OnePlus 9 series phone will run on Android 11

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series handset is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM
  • This listing could be of the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 9 series is tipped to have 144Hz display refresh rate

A OnePlus 9 series new model phone has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The listing comes with of the model number LuBan LE2117, and this model number is associated with the OnePlus 9 series. It could be the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, but as of now, there's no confirmation about this. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sometime next year, and if the company sticks to tradition, the launch will take place around May 2021.

The OnePlus 9 series phone was spotted on Geekbench with the model number LuBan LE2117. Past leaks held that the OnePlus 9 will be available with model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is in the works with model numbers LE2120 and LE2127. However, the same source had previously leaked that the OnePlus 9 would be available with a model number LE2110 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with model numbers LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120, so it's not clear which of the two phones this one will be

One can be confident that model number LE2117 belongs to the upcoming OnePlus flagship series, but whether it is allocated to the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro cannot be ascertained for now. In any event, the listing suggests that the OnePlus 9 series phone will run on Android 11.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the OnePlus 9 series phone will be powered by a processor codenamed ‘lahaina'. A Weibo user has analysed the benchmark listing a bit further to claim that it is Snapdragon 875 SoC. This SoC has an octa-core processor and a base frequency of 1.80GHz. This OnePlus 9 series handset is also listed to pack 8GB of RAM. The phone achieves a single-core score of 1,122 and a multi-core score of 2,733.

Previous reports indicate that the OnePlus 9 series may have a 144Hz display with a center-aligned hole-punch cut out, an IP68-certified build, NFC support, and dual stereo speakers. It could also offer 65W fast wired and 40W wireless charging technologies.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Geekbench, OnePlus, OnePlus 9 specifications
