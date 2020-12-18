OnePlus 9 series smartphones may feature Leica cameras, as per a new leak. This could mean that the upcoming phone series from the Chinese smartphone maker may get significant improvements in terms of photography, compared to its previous generation phones. Earlier reports also suggest that the company is especially focussing on the cameras for the upcoming series. An image of the alleged OnePlus 9 smartphone leaked online shows a triple rear camera setup with two large sensors and a smaller sensor.

As per a tweet by tipster Teme, OnePlus is teaming up with Leica for the cameras of the OnePlus 9 series. In another tweet (https://twitter.com/RODENT950/status/1339642711775850499), the tipster mentions names of some smartphone-makers and the camera companies they have partnered with. This list included OnePlus and Leica. Earlier this week, live images allegedly showing the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone were leaked. The image showed its rectangular rear camera setup with two module with two large sensors and with a third smaller sensor. The flash can also be seen within the rectangular camera that has ‘Ultrashot' written on it.

OnePlus 9 specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus 9 is claimed to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to come with HDR support. The smartphone may house a 4,500mAh battery and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Another report from earlier this month claims that the OnePlus 9 series will have the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus, and a watered-down OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9 Pro has been tipped to feature IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance. As of now, OnePlus has not revealed anything about the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

