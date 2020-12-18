Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras

OnePlus 9 leaked images suggest a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 December 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras

Photo Credit: Phone Arena

OnePlus 9 leaked live images show a rectangular camera module with ‘Ultrashot' written on it

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series may feature a 6.55-inch display
  • OnePlus may launch three smartphones in the series
  • OnePlus Pro is tipped to have IP68 rating for water resistance

OnePlus 9 series smartphones may feature Leica cameras, as per a new leak. This could mean that the upcoming phone series from the Chinese smartphone maker may get significant improvements in terms of photography, compared to its previous generation phones. Earlier reports also suggest that the company is especially focussing on the cameras for the upcoming series. An image of the alleged OnePlus 9 smartphone leaked online shows a triple rear camera setup with two large sensors and a smaller sensor.

As per a tweet by tipster Teme, OnePlus is teaming up with Leica for the cameras of the OnePlus 9 series. In another tweet (https://twitter.com/RODENT950/status/1339642711775850499), the tipster mentions names of some smartphone-makers and the camera companies they have partnered with. This list included OnePlus and Leica. Earlier this week, live images allegedly showing the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone were leaked. The image showed its rectangular rear camera setup with two module with two large sensors and with a third smaller sensor. The flash can also be seen within the rectangular camera that has ‘Ultrashot' written on it.

OnePlus 9 specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus 9 is claimed to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to come with HDR support. The smartphone may house a 4,500mAh battery and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Another report from earlier this month claims that the OnePlus 9 series will have the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus, and a watered-down OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9 Pro has been tipped to feature IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance. As of now, OnePlus has not revealed anything about the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 specifications, OnePlus 9 Pro
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  5. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Review
  6. Instagram Lite App Makes Its Comeback in India
  7. Google Faces Lawsuit in US Over 'Anti-Competitive' Online Ad Sales
  8. WhatsApp Voice, Video Calls Now Rolling Out to Some Desktop Users: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72 Alleged Renders Show 6.7-Inch Display, Glastic Build
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Bug Backlash
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories
  3. Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming
  5. Twitter Plans to Create Label for Automated Bot Accounts in 2021
  6. WhatsApp Rolling Out Voice, Video Calls to Some Desktop Users: Report
  7. Facebook Removes French, Russian Accounts Active in Africa Over Covert Disinformation Campaign
  8. Google Hit With Third Antitrust Lawsuit Over Anti-Competition Behaviour by New US State Coalition
  9. Google Wins EU Approval for $2.1-Billion Fitbit Acquisition After Agreeing to Not Use Data for Advertising
  10. Microsoft Says It Found Malicious Solar Winds Software in Its Systems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com