Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Series Smartphone Codenamed ‘Lemonade’ Tipped to Be in the Works

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone’s side views can be seen in a photo shared by a tipster.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 October 2020 17:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Series Smartphone Codenamed ‘Lemonade’ Tipped to Be in the Works

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MaxJmb

'Lemonade' is reportedly the codename for the OnePlus 9 series

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series codenamed Lemonade is reportedly under works
  • Upcoming OnePlus series may comprise four variants
  • OnePlus 9 is speculated to be released around April 2021

OnePlus 9 series smartphones may be in the works, according to a photo shared online by a tipster. The image shows the rumoured OnePlus smartphone's side views, with the word ‘Lemonade' written in the background in yellow. In a reply to a comment, the tipster confirmed that Lemonade is the codename for OnePlus 9 series. Recently, another report revealed a similar codename for the upcoming series of OnePlus smartphones. No other details about OnePlus 9 have been revealed yet, but the company is likely to do so in the coming months.

An image of the upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphone was tweeted by tipster Max J. Codenamed ‘Lemonade,' the new smartphone is expected to be OnePlus 9. While the tweet doesn't reveal much else, the tipster replied to a comment saying that Lemonade is the codename for the OnePlus 9 series. A report last month revealed that upcoming OnePlus smartphones could carry codenames lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, and lemonadev – hinting at four possible variants in the new lineup. The OnePlus 9 series is being speculated to release around April 2021.

The news comes less than a week after OnePlus 8T was launched. The flagship smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 4,500mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus Nord, meanwhile, was launched in July as an affordable smartphone. It features a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary snapper, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a hole-punch display design.

Following the departure of OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei from the company just days ago, this will be the first phone from the company to release entirely without him.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus Lemonade, OnePlus 9 series
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Series Smartphone Codenamed ‘Lemonade’ Tipped to Be in the Works
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  3. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  5. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  6. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  10. Micromax Plans to Launch 'In' Series Phones in India Before Diwali
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Details 5G Plans at Qualcomm Event, Promises Testing at Jio Scale
  2. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Return in Season 2 Special Look
  3. Adobe Updates Illustrator, Fresco, Photoshop, and Other Apps to Enhance Creativity Among Individuals
  4. TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Smartphone Codenamed ‘Lemonade’ Tipped to Be in the Works
  6. Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon
  7. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  8. PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
  10. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India With Camera Optimisations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com