OnePlus 9 series smartphones may be in the works, according to a photo shared online by a tipster. The image shows the rumoured OnePlus smartphone's side views, with the word ‘Lemonade' written in the background in yellow. In a reply to a comment, the tipster confirmed that Lemonade is the codename for OnePlus 9 series. Recently, another report revealed a similar codename for the upcoming series of OnePlus smartphones. No other details about OnePlus 9 have been revealed yet, but the company is likely to do so in the coming months.

An image of the upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphone was tweeted by tipster Max J. Codenamed ‘Lemonade,' the new smartphone is expected to be OnePlus 9. While the tweet doesn't reveal much else, the tipster replied to a comment saying that Lemonade is the codename for the OnePlus 9 series. A report last month revealed that upcoming OnePlus smartphones could carry codenames lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, and lemonadev – hinting at four possible variants in the new lineup. The OnePlus 9 series is being speculated to release around April 2021.

The news comes less than a week after OnePlus 8T was launched. The flagship smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 4,500mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus Nord, meanwhile, was launched in July as an affordable smartphone. It features a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary snapper, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a hole-punch display design.

Following the departure of OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei from the company just days ago, this will be the first phone from the company to release entirely without him.

