Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day

OnePlus Red Cable Club members can purchase the bundle worth Rs. 8,499 for Rs. 4,000 via OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 March 2021 17:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is offering discount on OnePlus Band, Power Bank, TV and Buds Z

Highlights
  • OnePlus also announced offers on Red Cable Privé
  • Customers can avail discounts by visiting experience stores
  • Offers also include free service for repair of any OnePlus phone

OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle, which includes a bunch of accessories and a discount coupon for a OnePlus 9 series device, will be available for purchase on March 17 during the Red Cable Day offers. All Red Cable Club members, including Explorer, Insider, and Elite tier members can purchase this bundle worth Rs. 8,499, for Rs. 4,000. OnePlus has also announced offers on Red Cable Privé, a dedicated member-only platform. These offers include discounts on OnePlus Band, OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus TV, and OnePlus Buds Z. In addition, the company is also rolling out offline offers via its experience stores.

A press release OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle comprises the OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack, a OnePlus Hat, and a Rs. 4,000 gift voucher for OnePlus 9 Series 5G, which can be redeemed during the open sale. Members of the Red Cable Club, a programme by the company wherein it offers Indian customers certain benefits, will be able to purchase this bundle from March 17 from 9:00 am. The bundle can be purchased from OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store app.

Additionally, OnePlus is also introducing more offers on Red Cable Privé, a dedicated member-only platform as a part of Red Cable Day sale. Customers can now get 50 percent discount on digital subscription from The Economist, and a Rs. 200 discount on the OnePlus Band and OnePlus Power Bank (March 18 onwards). Furthermore, there will be a 10 percent discount on purchase of a OnePlus TV (March 18 onwards), and a 5 percent discount on the OnePlus Buds Z (March 21 onwards). These discounts can also be availed on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app.

In addition to these offers, OnePlus is rolling out special offline offers for its customers at its experience stores and exclusive service centers for March 17. These offers include a 5 percent discount on any OnePlus accessory from the store. At service centres, customers can avail free service for repair of any OnePlus smartphone, free battery replacement for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5/ 5T series, and OnePlus 6/ 6T series smartphones (voucher available on Red Cable Privé). There is a 20 percent discount on Red Cable Care plan for OnePlus 7/ 7T, OnePlus 8/ 8T, and OnePlus Nord users.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale, OnePlus 9 Series 5G, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report
Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  6. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  7. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  8. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. iPhone 12 Series 5G/4G Speed Slower Than Most Leading Android Phones: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth
  2. Realme GT Banned by AnTuTu Over Alleged Benchmark Cheating, Realme Gets Ultimatum to Fix Manipulation
  3. Nokia G10 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC May Launch on April 8, Pricing and Specifications Surface Online
  4. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day
  5. Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report
  6. Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in the Works, Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC and 60Hz Display
  9. Huawei Announces Royalty Rates for 5G Phone Technology, Aims to Increase Transparency
  10. Zoom Escaper Can Help You Drop Out of a Meeting With Sound Effects of Bad Connection, Crying Baby, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com