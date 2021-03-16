OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle, which includes a bunch of accessories and a discount coupon for a OnePlus 9 series device, will be available for purchase on March 17 during the Red Cable Day offers. All Red Cable Club members, including Explorer, Insider, and Elite tier members can purchase this bundle worth Rs. 8,499, for Rs. 4,000. OnePlus has also announced offers on Red Cable Privé, a dedicated member-only platform. These offers include discounts on OnePlus Band, OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus TV, and OnePlus Buds Z. In addition, the company is also rolling out offline offers via its experience stores.

A press release OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle comprises the OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack, a OnePlus Hat, and a Rs. 4,000 gift voucher for OnePlus 9 Series 5G, which can be redeemed during the open sale. Members of the Red Cable Club, a programme by the company wherein it offers Indian customers certain benefits, will be able to purchase this bundle from March 17 from 9:00 am. The bundle can be purchased from OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store app.

Additionally, OnePlus is also introducing more offers on Red Cable Privé, a dedicated member-only platform as a part of Red Cable Day sale. Customers can now get 50 percent discount on digital subscription from The Economist, and a Rs. 200 discount on the OnePlus Band and OnePlus Power Bank (March 18 onwards). Furthermore, there will be a 10 percent discount on purchase of a OnePlus TV (March 18 onwards), and a 5 percent discount on the OnePlus Buds Z (March 21 onwards). These discounts can also be availed on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app.

In addition to these offers, OnePlus is rolling out special offline offers for its customers at its experience stores and exclusive service centers for March 17. These offers include a 5 percent discount on any OnePlus accessory from the store. At service centres, customers can avail free service for repair of any OnePlus smartphone, free battery replacement for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5/ 5T series, and OnePlus 6/ 6T series smartphones (voucher available on Red Cable Privé). There is a 20 percent discount on Red Cable Care plan for OnePlus 7/ 7T, OnePlus 8/ 8T, and OnePlus Nord users.

