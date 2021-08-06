Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro White Colour Variant Teased in Official Video, Images

OnePlus 9 Pro white colour variant is dedicated to the eighth anniversary of the OnePlus flagship lineup.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2021 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro white colour variant appears to have a matte finish

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro white colour teasers have been posted on Weibo
  • The OnePlus phone is currently available in three shades
  • OnePlus 9 Pro white colour variant may just be limited to China

OnePlus 9 Pro white colour variant has been teased online. The Chinese company has posted a teaser video and images just hours after COO Liu Fengshuo suggested the new colour variant on Weibo. Earlier this year, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours. The white colour option appears to have a matte finish. OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 Pro white shade soon in China. However, it is unclear whether the new colour would also be made available in other markets.

To detail the white colour variant, OnePlus has posted teasers on Weibo. The new option is built using a double-layer AG technology. The teaser video also suggests that the phone would resist fingerprint smudges using a matte finish.

The white colour option of the OnePlus 9 Pro is specifically dedicated to the eighth anniversary of the OnePlus flagship lineup. It will also be available in a limited quantity. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed whether the new colour variant will be available for purchase and at what price point.

OnePlus COO Liu Fengshuo took consumer feedback on the OnePlus 9 Pro white colour earlier this week.

In March, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in the Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black hues. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 and offers features including a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The OnePlus 9 Pro also includes up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus last month released OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for the OnePlus 9 Pro — alongside OnePlus 9 — with a Bitmoji Always-On Display option that is designed in collaboration with Snapchat to offer virtual avatars on the phone's ambient display.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro white, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Specifications
