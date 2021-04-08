Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issue While Using Camera App Reported by Users, Fix May Come in Few Weeks

OnePlus 9 Pro users say that even light use of camera app triggers an overeating warning.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 April 2021 13:16 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro overheating issues were experienced by us during review as well

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 64,999
  • The phone is available on Amazon India, OnePlus.in
  • OnePlus 9 Pro camera in direct sunlight also triggers warning

OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting of overheating issues. The phone is reportedly heating up often, particularly when using the camera app. Several users have taken to the OnePlus community forum to complain about the issue. Gadgets 360 also noticed the issue while reviewing the phone as well. OnePlus has also acknowledged the issue and confirmed to a publication that a software fix is coming in the future. OnePlus 9 Pro flagship was launched in India last month, alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R.

As mentioned, users have taken to this feedback thread on the forums to report of overheating issues on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Users say that the overheating warning shows up even when they indulge in light use of the camera app. For instance, one OnePlus 9 Pro buyer was trying to take a picture in sunlight, and his phone started showing the overheating warning. The weather outside was said to be at 21-degrees. The

Some users complain of overheating on the OnePlus 9 Pro during a 4K120fps recording inside a 22-degree temperature room. Most of the overheating issues are reported to be in direct sunlight though, just like OnePlus 8 Pro. The Verge reached out to OnePlus regarding this issue faced by OnePlus 9 Pro users, and the company acknowledged it. They said they were aware of it and were looking to roll out a fix. The company is looking to bring a software update with the fix over ‘the next few weeks'.

Until the fix arrives, OnePlus 9 Pro users can report the issue on the forum to escalate it further. OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is listed in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options via Amazon and OnePlus.in.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 With 20:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

