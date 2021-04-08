OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting of overheating issues. The phone is reportedly heating up often, particularly when using the camera app. Several users have taken to the OnePlus community forum to complain about the issue. Gadgets 360 also noticed the issue while reviewing the phone as well. OnePlus has also acknowledged the issue and confirmed to a publication that a software fix is coming in the future. OnePlus 9 Pro flagship was launched in India last month, alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R.

As mentioned, users have taken to this feedback thread on the forums to report of overheating issues on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Users say that the overheating warning shows up even when they indulge in light use of the camera app. For instance, one OnePlus 9 Pro buyer was trying to take a picture in sunlight, and his phone started showing the overheating warning. The weather outside was said to be at 21-degrees. The

Some users complain of overheating on the OnePlus 9 Pro during a 4K120fps recording inside a 22-degree temperature room. Most of the overheating issues are reported to be in direct sunlight though, just like OnePlus 8 Pro. The Verge reached out to OnePlus regarding this issue faced by OnePlus 9 Pro users, and the company acknowledged it. They said they were aware of it and were looking to roll out a fix. The company is looking to bring a software update with the fix over ‘the next few weeks'.

Until the fix arrives, OnePlus 9 Pro users can report the issue on the forum to escalate it further. OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is listed in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options via Amazon and OnePlus.in.

