OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 Update with Bitmoji Always On Display, OnePlus Store App

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Update is bundled with the July 2021 Android security patch

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 July 2021 11:24 IST
OnePlus 9 (left), OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 888 SoCs

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro’s OnePlus Store app can be uninstalled
  • The Bitmoji AOD will keep updating itself throughout the day
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro's update's size is not known yet

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update with many bug fixes and improvements and a new OnePlus Store app. The update also brings a Bitmoji Always On Display (AOD) to the premium smartphones that will show users their Snapchat personal Bitmoji avatar on the display. Bundled with the update is July 2021 Android security patch. The update is rolling out in Indian, North American, and European markets. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro were launched on March 23 and came with Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro update changelog

The OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for the OnePlus 9 (Review) and the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) was announced via a post on OnePlus' official community forum. While the update brings the usual —  fixes for known issues and improved stability — OnePlus has also added the OnePlus Store app to its flagship phones like it has for many of its other smartphones. Notably, the newly added app can also be uninstalled if the users wish to.

What's new is the addition of the Bitmoji AOD for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The post mentions the new AOD — developed by Snapchat and Bitmoji — "will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar." It also says that the avatar will keep updating itself throughout the day, based on activities and things happening around the user. To activate the Bitmoji AOD, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

As is the case with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update will also be rolled out in an incremental manner. A broader rollout is expected to be conducted in the coming few days. The firmware version for OnePlus 9 in India, Europe, and North America is 11.2.8.8.LE25DA, 11.2.8.8.LE25BA, and 11.2.8.8.LE25AA, respectively. While the firmware version for OnePlus 9 Pro in India, Europe, and North America is 11.2.8.8.LE15DA, 11.2.8.8.LE15BA, and 11.2.8.8.LE15AA.

The update is bundled with the July 2021 Android security patch but the size of the update is not known yet. Users are advised to update their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging. The update is expected to roll out automatically over-the-air, but users can also manually check for it by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
