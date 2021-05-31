Technology News
  OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 are receiving the update in India first, Europe and North America to follow soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 May 2021 11:57 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 are powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 will receive the update in phases
  • There is no information from OnePlus regarding the size of the update
  • OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 received May security patch earlier this month

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 are getting a new OxygenOS update with some camera, network, and system improvements. The OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update is currently rolling out in India and will reach Europe and North America soon. As usual, OnePlus will roll out the update in a phased manner. OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were launched in March this year with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Both the smartphones feature near-identical specifications and are powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 changelog

Through a post on its Community Forum, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will be receiving OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update. The update brings improved charging experience, optimised power consumption, fixes for known issues, and improved stability as well as network performance.

Camera improvements include optimised noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera, improved focusing experience along with brightness constancy in indoor scenes, and improved accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 updates have firmware versions 11.2.6.6.LE15DA and 11.2.6.6.LE25DA in India, respectively. There is no information regarding the size of the update or the bundled Android security patch.

It is still advisable that the smartphones are updated while on charging and connected to a strong Wi-Fi. Users of eligible handsets can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates > Download and install.

Earlier this month, OnePlus updated both these smartphones with OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 that also brought along camera, network, and system improvements. The update was bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 11.2.6.6, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Could Launch in India as Poco X3 GT
Disney+ Hotsar June 2021: Loki, Luca, MasterChef Australia, and More

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements
