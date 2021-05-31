OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 are getting a new OxygenOS update with some camera, network, and system improvements. The OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update is currently rolling out in India and will reach Europe and North America soon. As usual, OnePlus will roll out the update in a phased manner. OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were launched in March this year with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Both the smartphones feature near-identical specifications and are powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 changelog

Through a post on its Community Forum, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will be receiving OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update. The update brings improved charging experience, optimised power consumption, fixes for known issues, and improved stability as well as network performance.

Camera improvements include optimised noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera, improved focusing experience along with brightness constancy in indoor scenes, and improved accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 updates have firmware versions 11.2.6.6.LE15DA and 11.2.6.6.LE25DA in India, respectively. There is no information regarding the size of the update or the bundled Android security patch.

It is still advisable that the smartphones are updated while on charging and connected to a strong Wi-Fi. Users of eligible handsets can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates > Download and install.

Earlier this month, OnePlus updated both these smartphones with OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 that also brought along camera, network, and system improvements. The update was bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch.

