OnePlus 9 Series Rumoured to Have 3 Distinct Models, Key Specifications Surface

OnePlus 9 is said to have a model number LE2110, while the OnePlus 9 Pro could have three model numbers LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 November 2020 15:29 IST
OnePlus 8T may get a successor in the OnePlus 9 series

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series is said to Snapdragon 875 SoC as a standard
  • The new series will include a model that may be called OnePlus 9 Ultra
  • OnePlus 9 series is rumoured to debut in mid-March next year

OnePlus 9 series could have three different models, with two of them called the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, new leaks suggest. The third model may get official as the OnePlus 9T — a successor to the newly launched OnePlus 8T that debuted just last month — or might be called the OnePlus 9 Ultra. All three models in the OnePlus 9 series are rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. The phones may also include a hole-punch display design, with a selfie camera cutout featuring at the centre.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym TechDroider on Twitter has claimed that the OnePlus 9 carries a model number LE2110, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to have model numbers LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120. The third model in the series is rumoured to carry a model number LE2127.

The given model numbers match with the initial two letters of the codename ‘Lemonade' that was recently rumoured to have an association with one of the OnePlus 9 models.

In addition to the information posted by the tipster, an article has emerged on Weibo that details the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 series specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 9 series is said to have the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. As per the leaks, of the models in the series will have a 144Hz display, an IP68-certified build, NFC support, and dual stereo speakers. It could also offer 65W fast wired and 40W wireless charging technologies. Further, the one model in the OnePlus 9 series is said to have a centred-align hole-punch design that could be similar to the cutout featured on models including the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Although OnePlus is said to bring three new models to the market, one of them is rumoured to arrive as a new mid-range refresh. It is likely to be the successor to the OnePlus 8T and may just be debuted as the OnePlus 9T. However, OnePlus could bring the third model in the series as a new option altogether that might be called the OnePlus 9 Ultra.

OnePlus hasn't yet provided any details about the OnePlus 9 series. It's, therefore, safe to consider the rumours with a pinch of salt.

Having said that, a recent report suggested that the OnePlus 9 could debut in the middle of March next year. The company may, thus, spill some beans around the time of its official launch.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 specifications, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Ultra, OnePlus 9T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
