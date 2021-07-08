Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’

OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were delisted from Geekbench’s benchmarking chart after app throttling was discovered.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2021 12:31 IST
OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro have performance limiting mechanisms for certain apps

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro were removed for Geekbench’s Benchmark Chart
  • The company was accused of benchmark manipulation
  • OnePlus says it matches app’s processor requirements with most apt power

OnePlus has responded to the app throttling debacle after its flagship smartphones OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were delisted from Geekbench. OnePlus was accused of throttling performance of some popular apps and the company explained that it did so to ensure a smooth experience while reducing power consumption. Recently, it was discovered that there were discrepancies in the performance of apps on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and, upon further investigation, it was found that there was a performance-limiting mechanism incorporated on the phone.

For those unaware, it was recently discovered that OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro had discrepancies in the performance of popular apps like those part of Google's app suite, Microsoft's Office apps, popular social media apps, and others. Further investigation found that there was a performance-limiting mechanism that detects these apps and prevents them from using the phone's fastest core, or the ‘prime' core of the Snapdragon 888 SoC. As a result, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were delisted from Geekbench's Android Benchmark Chart for manipulation.

In its response, OnePlus said that its top priority is to deliver a great user experience with its products and that after the launch of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, some users pointed out some areas that could be tweaked to improve battery life and heat management.

“As a result of this feedback, our R&D team has been working over the past few months to optimise the devices' performance when using many of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app's processor requirements with the most appropriate power. This has helped to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption,” OnePlus said in its statement.

OnePlus went on to say that its focus is to improve the performance of its devices for the users even if it has a negative impact on the devices' performance in some benchmarking apps.

App performance being throttled is considered benchmark manipulation as the phone will use all of its cores including the main or prime core when running benchmarks but not when running certain apps. What's interesting is that while OnePlus has publically accepted this now, it had not mentioned early on that app throttling was something the company was implementing to improve battery life and the user experience.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus App Throttling, Geekbench
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots

Related Stories

OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. OnePlus Says App Throttling Done to Reduce Power Consumption
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  5. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  7. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  9. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Leaked Again
  10. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again in India on July 12
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’
  2. Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots
  3. PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again on July 12
  4. ‘Didn’t Expect It To Be So Hard’: Elon Musk on Fully Self-Driving Cars
  5. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro Launch Set for July 15 in China, May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera
  6. Oppo Smartphone EUIPO Listing Suggests Gaming-Oriented Reno 5 in the Works: Report
  7. Smart Foam Material AiFoam Gives Robotic Hand the Ability to Self-Repair, Just Like Human Skin
  8. Visa Says Spending on Crypto-Linked Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half This Year
  9. Daiwa D50U1WOS 4K TV Running LG’s webOS With Support for HDR10, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  10. Robinhood IPO Faces Threat of Retail Snub on Reddit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com