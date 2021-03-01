Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Screenshots Tip Key Specifications and Redesigned Camera UI

A Greek website has shared a screenshot of alleged OnePlus 9 Pro’s ‘About Phone’ page.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2021 11:31 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro may sport 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro may also have a redesigned camera UI
  • The phone may feature quad rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 9 Pro may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro alleged screenshot has tipped the smartphone's hardware and camera features. A Greek website has shared a screenshot of the handset's About Phone page and claims that it belongs to the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro. The screenshot shows that the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and 48-megapixel quad rear camera system. The publication also shared screenshots of the camera that show a redesigned UI.

The About Phone screen of OnePlus 9 Pro, as seen on the alleged screenshots shared in a report by Greek website TechManiacs, show that the smartphone will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus is likely to launch the phone in multiple storage and RAM options. Furthermore, the screenshots reveal that the phone will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 9 Pro's About Phone screenshots also show that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate. A previous report claimed that the smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.8mm single hole-punch cutout. The screenshot shared by TechManiacs also shows the hole-punch in the top-left corner of the screen.

When it comes to camera, OnePlus 9 Pro alleged screenshot mentions a quad rear camera setup. We can see a mention of 48-megapixel, 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Furthermore, two separate screenshots show that the handset may be able to record 8K video and 4K videos at 120fps.

A previous report showed that the OnePlus 9 Pro has four sensors with Hasselblad branding on the camera module. Hasselblad is a Swedish manufacturer of medium-format cameras and photography equipment and their offerings are expensive. This could mean that the OnePlus 9 Pro could be a premium handset. The report showed two large sensors and two smaller sensors, placed inside a rectangular module.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
