OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 March 2021 13:37 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro is reported to have quad rear cameras, whereas OnePlus 9 may have a triple camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series may run on latest Android 11 software
  • OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • OnePlus 9 Pro to feature a bigger 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display

OnePlus 9 series is all set to launch on March 23. OnePlus has partnered with Swedish photography company Hasselblad this time around to up their camera game, and the phones are also confirmed to bundle chargers inside the box. In a fresh leak, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 specifications have leaked online, giving us a fair glimpse at what these phones are likely to offer. Furthermore, a recent teaser gives us a glimpse at what the back panel of OnePlus Pro may look like.

The new teaser was released through the OnePlus account, and while it announces the Hasselblad tie-up, it also shows us a glimpse of OnePlus 9 Pro at the end. The revealed back panel of the phone pretty much corroborates with all the past leaks. There's a rectangular module on the back that houses four sensors – two big ones sitting vertically and two small sensors sitting next to each other at the bottom. The Hasselblad logo is placed between the paired sensors. The phone has a matte silver finish on the back.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Separately, MyDrivers first spotted ‘About Phone' screenshots of both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. These screenshots offer specification details of the two phones ahead of their launch later this month. The screenshots show that OnePlus 9 Pro may run on Android 11 software based on its proprietary OxygenOS skin. The Pro model is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There could be more storage and RAM options announced at launch.

oneplus 9 pro main1 OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro model is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display
Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Coming to the camera, the screenshots show that OnePlus 9 Pro may have a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera, and another 2-megapixel sensor. Apart from this, the screenshot also has an image of OnePlus 9 Pro's front panel, hinting at its design. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner with curved edges on the two sides of the screen.

OnePlus 9 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 9 front panel image, seen in the screenshot, reveals that the phone may have a flat panel with a similar hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. OnePlus 9 is tipped to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS as well. It is reported to feature a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC. The screenshot suggests the OnePlus 9 may pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but there should be more options at launch. It is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9 specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Search Adds Full Coverage Feature to Provide More Context to News Stories

