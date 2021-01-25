Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured March Launch

Both the OnePlus 9 series flagship phones could have 120Hz refresh rate.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 January 2021 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 could both have a 3.8mm single punch hole in the top-left corner of the screen

  • OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display
  • The vanilla OnePlus 9 may have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phones could have Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 key specifications have been tipped online. OnePlus 9 Pro may feature a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the vanilla model could sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate as well, according to a tipster. OnePlus could launch the anticipated OnePlus 9 series as early as March. As per the tipster, both the smartphones will be backed by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared the possible specifications of the flagship models of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series through a post on Weibo. OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could both have a 3.8mm single punch hole in the top-left corner of the screen.

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a curved display, while OnePlus 9 will likely have a flat screen. The smartphones are tipped to be relatively lightweight and weigh less than 200 grams. While the battery specifications haven't been confirmed, the tipster suggests that OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could pack 4,500mAh batteries each.

To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro has previously been tipped to come with 45W wireless charging support, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 could support 30W wireless charging. Both the models are said to support reverse wireless charging, like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 9 is also expected to have a triple rear camera setup featuring a primary 50-megapixel ultra-vision wide-angle camera on board. Besides that, the setup will also likely include a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and f/3.4 lens. The upcoming OnePlus phones are expected to run on Android 11.

Besides the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Lite is also expected to make its debut soon. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus, OnePlus 9 series
Tanishka Sodhi
Netflix Update to Deliver Better Audio on Android With xHE-AAC Codec

