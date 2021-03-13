OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 phones are all set to launch globally on March 23. The two phones have now been spotted on two Chinese certification sites – 3C (CCC) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The smartphones are largely anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and OnePlus has also confirmed a tie-up with Swedish brand Hasselblad for cameras this time around. OnePlus 8 Pro is confirmed to have quad cameras at the back as well.

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are listed on these two Chinese certification sites with the model numbers LE2120 and LE2110, respectively. Previous leaks showed that OnePlus 9 will be available with model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119, while OnePlus 9 Pro was in the works with model numbers LE2120 and LE2127. Both 3C and MIIT do not offer many details, but suggest that OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 may support 5G connectivity, offer dual-mode SA/NSA network support, and dual-SIM/ dual standby support.

The 3C listing also suggests that OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 phones may support 65W fast charging and come with a bundled adapter inside the box. These certifications were first spotted by Gizmochina.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that OnePlus 9 Pro may run on Android 11 software based on its proprietary OxygenOS skin. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned, the phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A recent Geekbench listing also tipped up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to have a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but there should be more options at launch. The vanilla model is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.