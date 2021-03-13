Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are listed on these two Chinese certification sites with model numbers LE2120 and LE2110, respectively.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 March 2021 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series is all set to launch on March 23
  • OnePlus 9 Pro may have a quad rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 9 series may feature 120Hz display refresh rate

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 phones are all set to launch globally on March 23. The two phones have now been spotted on two Chinese certification sites – 3C (CCC) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The smartphones are largely anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and OnePlus has also confirmed a tie-up with Swedish brand Hasselblad for cameras this time around. OnePlus 8 Pro is confirmed to have quad cameras at the back as well.

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are listed on these two Chinese certification sites with the model numbers LE2120 and LE2110, respectively. Previous leaks showed that OnePlus 9 will be available with model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119, while OnePlus 9 Pro was in the works with model numbers LE2120 and LE2127. Both 3C and MIIT do not offer many details, but suggest that OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 may support 5G connectivity, offer dual-mode SA/NSA network support, and dual-SIM/ dual standby support.

The 3C listing also suggests that OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 phones may support 65W fast charging and come with a bundled adapter inside the box. These certifications were first spotted by Gizmochina.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that OnePlus 9 Pro may run on Android 11 software based on its proprietary OxygenOS skin. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned, the phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A recent Geekbench listing also tipped up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to have a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but there should be more options at launch. The vanilla model is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  7. Vivo X60 Series to Launch in India March 25, Ecommerce Availability Teased
  8. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
#Latest Stories
  1. BolSubol Mobile App Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections, to Show Poll Statistics and Economic Data
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  3. Chrome for Android v89 Gets Faster Startup, Page Load Speeds
  4. Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
  5. ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
  6. Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s
  7. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Investor Who Claims Tweets Violate SEC Settlement
  8. Amazon Canada Warehouse Ordered to Close Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
  9. Digital Media Regulation Sparks Fears of Curbs on Press Freedom in India
  10. Microsoft and Google Openly Feuding Amid Hacks, Competition Inquiries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com