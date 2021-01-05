Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Pro to Support 45W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging: Report

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with quad rear camera setup while the vanilla OnePlus 9 may come with triple rear cameras.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 January 2021 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Pro to Support 45W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging: Report

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series may debut in March this year
  • OnePlus 9 Pro could come with 45W fast charging support
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro may support reverse wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro has been tipped to come with 45W wireless charging support. OnePlus 8 Pro was the first smartphone from the company to support wireless charging but that was capped at 30W. It seems like OnePlus is stepping up its wireless charging game to keep up with the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei. OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with reverse wireless charging as well. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series or its release.

Known tipster Max Jambor shared via Voice that the rumoured OnePlus 9 Pro will support wireless charging and that too at up to 45W. The phone may also feature reverse wireless charging but the speed for this has not been shared. OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be the top-tier variant in the OnePlus 9 series and the tipster adds that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will come with wireless charging support as well.

OnePlus added wireless charging to the OnePlus 8 Pro that became its first phone to come with the feature. The phone supports 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. OnePlus 8, however, did not support any form of wireless charging. This time around, the company seems to be bringing wireless charging support to two of its rumoured OnePlus 9 series phones.

Last month, it was reported that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging just like OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone could come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired charging, like OnePlus 8T.

As per previous leaks, OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup while the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup. It was also reported that the company may not include a periscope lens in the OnePlus 9 series, limiting the zooming capabilities of the phones.

The company is expected to launch three phones in the OnePlus 9 series – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third phone called OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9E. The series is expected to debut in March this year, which is sooner than usual.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9 Lite
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm Worried About Chinese Retaliation After Huawei 5G Ban in Sweden
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Debuts as First Snapdragon 4-Series SoC to Support 5G Connectivity

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro to Support 45W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Data of Over 100 Million Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked on Dark Web
  3. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02s Priced Under Rs. 10,000 to Launch on January 7
  6. Why Is an American Startup Promoting Arranged Marriages?
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC With 5G Connectivity Launched
  8. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Now on Sale
  9. Moto G Stylus (2021) Leaked Renders Tip Design, Specifications
  10. Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, Will Debut on January 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) Renders and Key Specifications Leak
  2. WandaVision Gets a New TV Spot With Original Theme Song
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Debuts as First Snapdragon 4-Series SoC to Support 5G Connectivity
  4. Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase to Disband US Employee Health Venture Haven
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro to Support 45W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging: Report
  6. Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm Worried About Chinese Retaliation After Huawei 5G Ban in Sweden
  7. Jack Ma Missing From Public View in Past Two Months, Disappearing Act Fuels Speculation About Whereabouts
  8. Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcasting Platform, to Help Build Twitter Spaces
  9. Google Workers Form Labour Union, Eyeing More Protests Over Working Conditions
  10. Slack Hit With Outage as Offices Rev Up for First Work Week of 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com