OnePlus 9 Pro has been tipped to come with 45W wireless charging support. OnePlus 8 Pro was the first smartphone from the company to support wireless charging but that was capped at 30W. It seems like OnePlus is stepping up its wireless charging game to keep up with the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei. OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with reverse wireless charging as well. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series or its release.

Known tipster Max Jambor shared via Voice that the rumoured OnePlus 9 Pro will support wireless charging and that too at up to 45W. The phone may also feature reverse wireless charging but the speed for this has not been shared. OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be the top-tier variant in the OnePlus 9 series and the tipster adds that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will come with wireless charging support as well.

OnePlus added wireless charging to the OnePlus 8 Pro that became its first phone to come with the feature. The phone supports 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. OnePlus 8, however, did not support any form of wireless charging. This time around, the company seems to be bringing wireless charging support to two of its rumoured OnePlus 9 series phones.

Last month, it was reported that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging just like OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone could come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired charging, like OnePlus 8T.

As per previous leaks, OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup while the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup. It was also reported that the company may not include a periscope lens in the OnePlus 9 series, limiting the zooming capabilities of the phones.

The company is expected to launch three phones in the OnePlus 9 series – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third phone called OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9E. The series is expected to debut in March this year, which is sooner than usual.

