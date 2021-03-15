Technology News
  OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time; Renders, Colour Options Leaked Once Again

OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time; Renders, Colour Options Leaked Once Again

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a Hasselblad camera setup that includes a primary Sony IMX789 sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 March 2021 12:24 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time; Renders, Colour Options Leaked Once Again

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pete Lau

OnePlus 9 series has Hasselblad branded cameras

OnePlus 9 Pro camera performance has been teased once again, this time showing a couple of images of the main camera and the ultra-wide camera. The OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled on March 23 and while the company has only shared glimpses of the OnePlus 9 Pro, official looking renders for the two phones have leaked once again. However, CEO Pete Lau also shared that the OnePlus 9 series will not be sent to DxOMark which means we won't be able to see how the camera performance stacks against other flagship phones.

Lau shared two images taken by the main and ultra-wide Hasselblad branded cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. Both images look vibrant and the image taken by the ultra-wide-angle camera does not seem to have any distortion around the edges. The OnePlus CEO previously shared a comparison between a regular ultra-wide camera and the one on the OnePlus 9 series which also showed no distortion and fish-eye effect with the OnePlus 9 series camera sensor.

He had previously confirmed that the main shooter on the OnePlus 9 Pro will be the Sony IMX789 sensor and the ultra-wide-angle sensor will use a Sony IMX766 sensor.

Ttipster Ishan Agarwal shared official looking renders and colour options for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. The Pro variant is said to come in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colour options while the non-Pro variant is said to come in Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, and Stellar Black. Renders of the two phones were leaked last week as well showing the same design and colour options.

Interestingly, also Lau shared on Weibo that the OnePlus 9 series will not be sent to DxOMark for testing. DxOMark puts phones through a slew of camera tests giving an overall rating to the camera performance, as well as to individual aspects of the cameras. The OnePlus 8T was recently given an average score by DxOMark but it looks like we won't be able to compare the camera performance of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus against others from Samsung, Huawei, Apple, and Google.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
