Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users had complained of their phones bricking after installing the first Android 12 beta build.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 June 2021 18:27 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue

OnePlus 9 series is among the first to get Android 12 beta

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series was launched in India in March
  • OnePlus 9 series launched with Android 11 out of the box
  • OnePlus says the bricking issue has been fixed in the new build

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting a new version of Android 12 Developer Preview (DP) after the initial release bricked some users' phones. OnePlus is among the few companies that are running Android 12 beta programmes following the announcement of the new OS at Google I/O last month. OnePlus was also among the first to release the Android 11 Developer Preview after it was announced for Pixel phones. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest flagship offerings from the company and currently the only two phones to get Android 12 beta.

OnePlus shared through a post on the OnePlus 9 series forum that the new version of Android 12 DP is a hotfix build that addresses and fixes the issues caused by the previous build. The company started rolling out the first beta build of Android 12 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro early in May but many users who tried it complained of their phones getting bricked, making them unusable with the new OS. OnePlus then pulled the beta build and has now supposedly fixed the issue with the new release.

“After careful testing and verification, we're releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check,” the post reads.

The new build, like all beta builds, comes with some known issues and OnePlus 9 series users who opt to use the Android 12 beta should note that all data will be cleared when they flash this build. Currently, video calling is not working and neither is fingerprint or face unlock. Some apps may not function properly, camera might crash when using HDR mode, and there may be system stability issues.

Those who wish to install and try out the Android 12 beta on their OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro should do so at their own risk. There is a chance of phones bricking so users are advised to read the instructions carefully and backup their important data.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 series, Android 12 Developer Preview, Android 12, Android 12 beta
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  4. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Hotfix Update in India With Battery Drain Fix
  2. Reminiscence Trailer: Hugh Jackman Looks for Rebecca Ferguson in Westworld Co-Creator's First Movie
  3. Juhi Chawla's 5G Lawsuit Dismissed, Delhi High Court Says Case Filed for Publicity, Slaps Rs. 20 Lakh Fine
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue
  6. NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off
  7. Google News Showcase Faces Probe From German Competition Authority
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G Design Tipped via Leaked Render Ahead of Launch
  9. EU Commission Clarifies Revamped Copyright Rules Amid Criticism
  10. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com