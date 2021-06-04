OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting a new version of Android 12 Developer Preview (DP) after the initial release bricked some users' phones. OnePlus is among the few companies that are running Android 12 beta programmes following the announcement of the new OS at Google I/O last month. OnePlus was also among the first to release the Android 11 Developer Preview after it was announced for Pixel phones. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest flagship offerings from the company and currently the only two phones to get Android 12 beta.

OnePlus shared through a post on the OnePlus 9 series forum that the new version of Android 12 DP is a hotfix build that addresses and fixes the issues caused by the previous build. The company started rolling out the first beta build of Android 12 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro early in May but many users who tried it complained of their phones getting bricked, making them unusable with the new OS. OnePlus then pulled the beta build and has now supposedly fixed the issue with the new release.

“After careful testing and verification, we're releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check,” the post reads.

The new build, like all beta builds, comes with some known issues and OnePlus 9 series users who opt to use the Android 12 beta should note that all data will be cleared when they flash this build. Currently, video calling is not working and neither is fingerprint or face unlock. Some apps may not function properly, camera might crash when using HDR mode, and there may be system stability issues.

Those who wish to install and try out the Android 12 beta on their OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro should do so at their own risk. There is a chance of phones bricking so users are advised to read the instructions carefully and backup their important data.