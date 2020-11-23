OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 leaks have started to trickle online, and the latest round brings renders of the Pro model and the possible camera setup on the base OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggests that the phone may get a quad camera setup and a 6.7-inch display. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are rumoured to have a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

Starting with the more premium OnePlus 9 Pro, Onleaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, has published renders on Voice. He has additionally tipped key specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is said to include a 6.7-inch display size. The renders show that the OnePlus 9 Pro has a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left, along with curved edges. There are very thin bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display.

At the back, the OnePlus 9 Pro renders show a quad camera setup inside a large rectangular module on the top left corner. Three sensors are placed in one line, whereas the fourth sensor sits on the side alongside the flash. The rear camera array looks to be influenced by the recently launched OnePlus 8T.

The bottom edge houses the speaker grille and the USB Type-C port. The Alert Slider and the power button are seen to sit on the right spine, whereas the volume buttons sit on the left. The tipster claims that the OnePlus 9 Pro may launch in March 2021. OnLeaks says that the renders are based on a prototype and the design may still change before mass production begins.

OnePlus 9 is said to come with triple rear cameras

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Separately, 91Mobiles has shared camera details of the OnePlus 9 along with the live image of the camera setup. The live image shows three sensors inside a rectangular module — two large sized lenses, and one is considerably smaller. Citing anonymous sources, the report claims that the OnePlus 9 may have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 6mm focal length and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. The report does not offer details on the third sensor, though it is speculated to be a macro or monochrome sensor.

