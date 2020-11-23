Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup; OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Details Leaked

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to feature a hole-punch display and curved edges.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2020 17:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup; OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to launch in March this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 may have two 48-megapixel sensors at the back
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display
  • OnePlus 9 Pro speaker grille sits on the bottom edge

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 leaks have started to trickle online, and the latest round brings renders of the Pro model and the possible camera setup on the base OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggests that the phone may get a quad camera setup and a 6.7-inch display. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are rumoured to have a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

Starting with the more premium OnePlus 9 Pro, Onleaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, has published renders on Voice. He has additionally tipped key specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is said to include a 6.7-inch display size. The renders show that the OnePlus 9 Pro has a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left, along with curved edges. There are very thin bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display.

At the back, the OnePlus 9 Pro renders show a quad camera setup inside a large rectangular module on the top left corner. Three sensors are placed in one line, whereas the fourth sensor sits on the side alongside the flash. The rear camera array looks to be influenced by the recently launched OnePlus 8T.

The bottom edge houses the speaker grille and the USB Type-C port. The Alert Slider and the power button are seen to sit on the right spine, whereas the volume buttons sit on the left. The tipster claims that the OnePlus 9 Pro may launch in March 2021. OnLeaks says that the renders are based on a prototype and the design may still change before mass production begins.

oneplus 9 91mobiles oneplus 9

OnePlus 9 is said to come with triple rear cameras
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Separately, 91Mobiles has shared camera details of the OnePlus 9 along with the live image of the camera setup. The live image shows three sensors inside a rectangular module — two large sized lenses, and one is considerably smaller. Citing anonymous sources, the report claims that the OnePlus 9 may have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 6mm focal length and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. The report does not offer details on the third sensor, though it is speculated to be a macro or monochrome sensor.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 specifications, OnePlus 9 Pro Renders, OnePlus 9 Pro Design, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Indian Smartphone Exports Estimated to Cross $1.5 Billion by End of 2020: techARC Research

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup; OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Details Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  3. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  6. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Google Call May Be the New Name for Phone by Google App
  9. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Show Quad Camera; OnePlus 9 Details Also Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Counterfeit Mi India Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, Chennai, Here’s How You Can Identify Fake Xiaomi Products
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup; OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Details Leaked
  3. Indian Smartphone Exports Estimated to Cross $1.5 Billion by End of 2020: techARC Research
  4. Samsung 'SGH-N378' Phone With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 750G Spotted on GeekBench
  5. PlayStation 5 Requires a Native Build to Support 120fps, Xbox Series X Only Needs a Minor Patch: Report
  6. Timex Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Spotted on Wireless Power Consortium Site
  7. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  8. Google Call May Be the New Name for Phone by Google App, Redesigned Icon Spotted Online
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Lu Weibing Hints at Snapdragon 750G SoC On-board
  10. Xbox Black Friday Deals: Sea of Thieves, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com