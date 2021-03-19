Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro appear in leaked renders in two distinct colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 March 2021 16:48 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

OnePlus 9 Pro appears in rumoured Morning Mist colour

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders have been leaked by Evan Blass
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is seen with quad rear cameras
  • OnePlus 9 has surfaced in Stellar Black and Winter Mist hues

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggesting the complete design of the upcoming phones have been leaked online. The press renders show the anticipated OnePlus phones from front, back, and the sides. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro both appear to have thin bezels and a metal frame. The phones are also seen with Hasselblad branding on their camera setups at the back. This leak comes just days ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch that will take place on Tuesday, March 23.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders. The phones appear in two distinct colour options. While the OnePlus 9 Pro renders seem to show off its rumoured Morning Mist and Pine Green colours, the OnePlus 9 renders suggest Stellar Black and Winter Mist colour options.

oneplus 9 pro render leak voice evan blass OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro (top) and OnePlus 9 (bottom) purportedly appear from front, back, and sides
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

 

The leaked renders also corroborate earlier reports that suggested quad rear cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro and triple rear cameras on the OnePlus 9. Both phones also appear to have a hole-punch display design. Further, both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro appear to have a small Alert Slider on the side — similar to earlier OnePlus phones.

Overall, the leaked renders show what all we've seen in the past. OnePlus has also been teasing the back of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for the last few days. The latest leak, however, shows the phones in more detail.

The OnePlus 9 series launch is just a few days away now. But more information about the two phones can be expected to appear online in the run up to the launch event.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G20 Alleged US FCC Listing Shows Dual-Band Wi-Fi, FM Radio

Related Stories

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Did Two Indians Spend $69 Million to ‘Own’ a JPG
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  3. OnePlus 9R India Launch Date Set for March 23, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  5. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  6. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro New Renders Surface Online
  9. PUBG Corp Spotted Hiring in India, Is PUBG Mobile Coming Back?
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New MIUI Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G100 Price for 8GB + 128GB Variant Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G Start Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.1: Reports
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G20 Alleged US FCC Listing Shows Dual-Band Wi-Fi, FM Radio
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition
  6. Game of Thrones: 3 More Prequel Spin-Offs, Flea Bottom, 9 Voyages, and 10,000 Ships, in the Works: Reports
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Said to Hire Amazon Pay’s Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
  9. Sony Unveils New VR Controllers With Adaptive Triggers for PlayStation 5
  10. Dell Adds Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard to Alienware m17 R4, Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptops Lineup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com