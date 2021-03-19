OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders suggesting the complete design of the upcoming phones have been leaked online. The press renders show the anticipated OnePlus phones from front, back, and the sides. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro both appear to have thin bezels and a metal frame. The phones are also seen with Hasselblad branding on their camera setups at the back. This leak comes just days ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch that will take place on Tuesday, March 23.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders. The phones appear in two distinct colour options. While the OnePlus 9 Pro renders seem to show off its rumoured Morning Mist and Pine Green colours, the OnePlus 9 renders suggest Stellar Black and Winter Mist colour options.

OnePlus 9 Pro (top) and OnePlus 9 (bottom) purportedly appear from front, back, and sides

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

The leaked renders also corroborate earlier reports that suggested quad rear cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro and triple rear cameras on the OnePlus 9. Both phones also appear to have a hole-punch display design. Further, both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro appear to have a small Alert Slider on the side — similar to earlier OnePlus phones.

Overall, the leaked renders show what all we've seen in the past. OnePlus has also been teasing the back of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for the last few days. The latest leak, however, shows the phones in more detail.

The OnePlus 9 series launch is just a few days away now. But more information about the two phones can be expected to appear online in the run up to the launch event.

