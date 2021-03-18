Technology News
  OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were already rumoured to have the latest flagship Snapdragon SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2021 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series is set to launch on March 23

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro SoC details have been confirmed online
  • OnePlus has also shared some camera samples
  • OnePlus Store app has been released in North America and Canada

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, both OnePlus and Qualcomm confirmed on Twitter. OnePlus has also separately shared some camera samples of the OnePlus 9 series. The company has additionally released a dedicated store app in North America and Canada to let customers easily pre-order the upcoming phones. Called the OnePlus Store, the app is available for download through Google Play. It requires customers to sign in to their OnePlus account (or create one) in order to pre-order, or place orders for any listed devices. OnePlus is also bringing a loyalty reward programme called the OnePlus Club for its customers in North America.

Both OnePlus and Qualcomm tweeted to confirm the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on the OnePlus 9 series. It was also a rumoured that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro would come with the same chipset. Competitors including Asus, Realme, and Xiaomi have already offered flagships based on the Snapdragon 888.

 

In addition to the confirmation around the Snapdragon 888 SoC, OnePlus has released some camera samples of the OnePlus 9 series. These samples highlight the advancements coming from the Hasselblad camera available on the upcoming phones. Last week, the company shared initial camera samples that indicated compelling landscape photography through the new OnePlus phones.

 

OnePlus has also brought the OnePlus Store app to North America and Canada to help people pre-order the OnePlus 9 series directly from their existing mobile devices. The app, a version of which has been available in India for some time, allows customers to purchase OnePlus devices, find ongoing deals and discounts, and get notified about any limited edition products and price drops.

OnePlus, of course, has its website to let customers pre-order or buy its devices. However, the arrival of the app in North America and Canada means that the company wants to ease the buying process specifically for the upcoming OnePlus 9-series phones.

OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Club to reward customers and help them keep track of their purchases. It will be bundled with the OnePlus Store app for the time being.

A registration window for early testers of the OnePlus Club in North America is currently open. Participants need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and install the OnePlus Store app on their devices.

The OnePlus 9 series launch is taking place on March 23. The company is expected to have three phones under the series, namely the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9R. It will also unveil the anticipated OnePlus Watch alongside the three new smartphones.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Store, OnePlus Club, OnePlus, Snapdragon 888
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display Tipped for 2022, iPad Air Models May Use OLED Displays

