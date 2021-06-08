OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a stable version of the OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update with camera and system improvements. The update is rolling out in India currently, with Europe and North America to follow suit soon. As is the norm, the update will be released in a phased manner. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have had their Android 12 developer preview build re-released after the initial release bricked some users' handsets. The two smartphones are also the only ones to receive the Android 12 beta.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro changelog

Announcing the update on its Community forum, OnePlus states that OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users can experience an improved overall shooting and recording experience. OnePlus 9 Pro has received a new HDR toggle to support manual settings. Both smartphones have also received fixes for many known issues along with improved stability. OnePlus has also reduced "power consumption in specific scenarios."

The 11.2.7.7.LE25DA update for OnePlus 9 and the 11.2.7.7.LE15DA update for OnePlus 9 Pro is rolling out in India first. The size of the update is not known yet but it is advised that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update on eligible devices, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

Earlier this month, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also received their Android 12 Developer preview build again. The preview build was earlier stopped as it bricked some users' smartphones.

The company announced the developer build through a post on its Community forum and stated "After careful testing and verification, we're releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check." There are still some features, like video calling and fingerprint or face unlock that still malfunctioning among other issues.

