OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 With Camera, System Improvements

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving the update in India first, with Europe and North America expected to get it soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 June 2021 14:59 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro will now support "reduced power consumption in specific scenarios"

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is getting an HDR toggle to support manual settings
  • The update will be rolled out in phases
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro receive Android 12 developer preview build

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a stable version of the OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update with camera and system improvements. The update is rolling out in India currently, with Europe and North America to follow suit soon. As is the norm, the update will be released in a phased manner. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have had their Android 12 developer preview build re-released after the initial release bricked some users' handsets. The two smartphones are also the only ones to receive the Android 12 beta.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro changelog

Announcing the update on its Community forum, OnePlus states that OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users can experience an improved overall shooting and recording experience. OnePlus 9 Pro has received a new HDR toggle to support manual settings. Both smartphones have also received fixes for many known issues along with improved stability. OnePlus has also reduced "power consumption in specific scenarios."

The 11.2.7.7.LE25DA update for OnePlus 9 and the 11.2.7.7.LE15DA update for OnePlus 9 Pro is rolling out in India first. The size of the update is not known yet but it is advised that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update on eligible devices, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

Earlier this month, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also received their Android 12 Developer preview build again. The preview build was earlier stopped as it bricked some users' smartphones.

The company announced the developer build through a post on its Community forum and stated "After careful testing and verification, we're releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check." There are still some features, like video calling and fingerprint or face unlock that still malfunctioning among other issues.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Changelog, OnePlus 9 Pro Changelog, OxygenOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Chief Jerome Guillen Leaves Company

