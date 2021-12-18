Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension

The latest update for the OnePlus 9 series has still not addressed some of the reported problems.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 December 2021 15:16 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Roydon Cerejo

OnePlus 9 series first started received the original OxygenOS 12 update a few days back

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting new OxygenOS 12 builds
  • The stable Android update carries December Android security patch
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are also getting Android 12 again

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 again. The latest release is promised to resolve the problems that were introduced by the previous update, which started rolling out last week. OnePlus had suspended the last update for the OnePlus 9 series after users complained about the bugs and issues it carried. Similar to OnePlus, Samsung is said to have resumed the stable Android 12 update — after suspending it over reported problems. It is reportedly rolling to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones.

Last week, OnePlus released the original Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. That update introduced bugs including the ones affecting mobile data connectivity, notifications, and even resulting in freezing issues and display problems among others. The company ultimately suspended that release and is now rolling out a new software package that is promised to resolve the previous issues.

While OnePlus 9 is receiving the software version LE2111_11_C.39 for Indian users and LE2115_11_C.39 for consumers around the world, OnePlus 9 Pro is getting LE2121_11_C.39 in India and LE2125_11_C.39 in global markets, according to an official announcement posted on the OnePlus Community forums.

In terms of changes, OnePlus said that the new OxygenOS release improves the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking, optimises system power consumption, and fixes an issue of screen tearing when coming back to the home screen after playing some games. The update is also promised to address the issue that was causing the notification bar to appear blank for some users. Further, there are improvements on the part of camera and network connectivity.

The OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also carries the December 2021 Android security patch.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the company said.

OnePlus has acknowledged that despite being a bug-fix release, the new OxygenOS release doesn't address some of the reported problems, such as with the auto-fill feature in Chrome and temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48-megapixel primary and auxiliary camera on Google's Camera app. For these problems, a follow-up update is in plans, the company said.

Meanwhile, users can look for the latest update on their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro by going to the Settings > System > System Updates.

Just like the OnePlus flagship phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 had also started receiving One UI 4 based on Android 12 in South Korea that got suspended last week after users reported major bugs, including the ones causing the devices to brick (or become unresponsive) in some cases.

SamMobile reports that Samsung is seeding a new software release to both foldable phones in South Korea. While the update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 carries firmware version F711NKSU2BUL4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting firmware version F926NKSU1BUL4, the report said.

Samsung may bring this update to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in countries other than South Korea in the coming days.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OxygenOS 12, Android 12, One UI 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut

Related Stories

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Moto G51 Review: It’s the Little Things
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again
  6. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time Debut
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
  2. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
  3. iPhone Supplier Foxconn’s India Plant Workers Said to Be Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
  4. Researchers Use Carbon-Air Battery in Breakthrough for Next-Generation Storage Systems
  5. Drones Used in Maharashtra for Transportation of COVID-19 Vaccines in Remote Village in New Trial
  6. Google, Meta's Request to Use Undersea Data Cable to Asia Get US Government Backing
  7. Tesla Investor Files Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s 10 Percent Stock Sale Tweets
  8. Amazon-Future Deal Suspended, Rs. 200 Crore Fine Slapped by Competition Commission of India
  9. Sony India Kicks Off Year-End Sale With Discounts on Bravia TVs, Audio Products
  10. Microsoft Moves More Options From Control Panel to Settings on New Windows 11 Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com