OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 again. The latest release is promised to resolve the problems that were introduced by the previous update, which started rolling out last week. OnePlus had suspended the last update for the OnePlus 9 series after users complained about the bugs and issues it carried. Similar to OnePlus, Samsung is said to have resumed the stable Android 12 update — after suspending it over reported problems. It is reportedly rolling to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones.

Last week, OnePlus released the original Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. That update introduced bugs including the ones affecting mobile data connectivity, notifications, and even resulting in freezing issues and display problems among others. The company ultimately suspended that release and is now rolling out a new software package that is promised to resolve the previous issues.

While OnePlus 9 is receiving the software version LE2111_11_C.39 for Indian users and LE2115_11_C.39 for consumers around the world, OnePlus 9 Pro is getting LE2121_11_C.39 in India and LE2125_11_C.39 in global markets, according to an official announcement posted on the OnePlus Community forums.

In terms of changes, OnePlus said that the new OxygenOS release improves the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking, optimises system power consumption, and fixes an issue of screen tearing when coming back to the home screen after playing some games. The update is also promised to address the issue that was causing the notification bar to appear blank for some users. Further, there are improvements on the part of camera and network connectivity.

The OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also carries the December 2021 Android security patch.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the company said.

OnePlus has acknowledged that despite being a bug-fix release, the new OxygenOS release doesn't address some of the reported problems, such as with the auto-fill feature in Chrome and temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48-megapixel primary and auxiliary camera on Google's Camera app. For these problems, a follow-up update is in plans, the company said.

Meanwhile, users can look for the latest update on their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro by going to the Settings > System > System Updates.

Just like the OnePlus flagship phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 had also started receiving One UI 4 based on Android 12 in South Korea that got suspended last week after users reported major bugs, including the ones causing the devices to brick (or become unresponsive) in some cases.

SamMobile reports that Samsung is seeding a new software release to both foldable phones in South Korea. While the update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 carries firmware version F711NKSU2BUL4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting firmware version F926NKSU1BUL4, the report said.

Samsung may bring this update to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in countries other than South Korea in the coming days.