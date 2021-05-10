OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are receiving their OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update in India, according to user reports. The flagship smartphones also get the May 2021 Android security patch with the update along with camera, network, and some system improvements. There is no information when the other regions will receive the update. OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were launched in March this year, and both the smartphones run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. The flagship smartphones from OnePlus feature rear cameras powered by Swedish brand Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro changelog

The update for OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were reported by users on OnePlus forums. As per the changelog screenshot of the OnePlus 9 Pro update shared by a user, the update for the flagship smartphones from OnePlus comes bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. Along with that, the update also brings in camera improvements in the form of improved HDR effect and improved white balance performance of the rear cameras. Also, OnePlus has improved the charging performance of the smartphones, improved the stability of network communication and Wi-Fi performance, and the probable lagging of the keyboard. OnePlus has also fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

There has been no official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the update, and we've reached out for more details regarding the rollout and other regions. However, users are reporting that the update is 130MB in size, with the full build number (OxygenOS 11.2.5.5.LE15DA) of the update revealing it is for the India model of the smartphones. Regardless, it is advisable that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are updated while being connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for updates on your OnePlus smartphones, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. The user report was first spotted by GSMArena.

OnePlus 9 specifications

OnePlus 9 was launched in March 2021 and, as mentioned, runs OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid Display AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. At the back, it features a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

Launched alongside the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro also runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid Display 2.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz display. Under the hood, it is exactly the same as the OnePlus 9. For optics, it features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65T Warp Charge fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.