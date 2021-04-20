OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are getting the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update that brings system-level optimisations and some improvements to the camera app, and users of the phones have shared screenshots on the OnePlus forum detailing the changes made in this latest update. The update also brings along the April 2021 Android security patch. The updates are being rolled out only in India, and other regions (Europe and North America) should get it in the coming days. This is the fourth update from OnePlus since the global launch of smartphones which run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

As per the post on the OnePlus forums, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 over-the-air (OTA) update is now available with the name OxygenOS 11.2.4.4.LE15DA. The updates on both OnePlus phones are 349MB in size. As per the changelog, both the handsets have got improvements in charging stability, keyboard sensitivity, among others. OnePlus has also fixed the issue in which the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed, and some other system-related issues.

As mentioned, both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 have got the April 2021 Android security patch, and the Google Mobile Services pack has also been updated. There are some camera-related improvements as well. This includes improvements in image purity and the ambiance performance, white balance consistency of the rear camera as well as over-sharpening of the rear camera.

This is the fourth update since the launch of the smartphones. The previous update resolved the overheating issues, while the second one brought the March 2021 Android security patch. The first update brought some system-level optimisations. To manually check whether your phone has got the update, head to Settings > System > System updates. The OTA update is rolling out in an incremental fashion, and will reach a small percentage of users initially.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.