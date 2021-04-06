OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update with stability-focussed improvements. The new software version extends the battery life and enhances the camera experience on the two phones. The OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also carries system-level improvements and network enhancements. With the release of the latest update, the OnePlus 9 series has received three software updates so far since its launch in March.

OnePlus has announced the release of OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro through a forum post on its website. The company says that the update extends the battery life on both the OnePlus phones by improving their power consumption performance, and includes improvements to enhance camera shooting and video recording experiences. The update also improves the stability of telecommunication functions and WLAN transmission performance and stability, the post says. There are also fixes for some known issues as well as improvements to system stability.

But the latest update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro doesn't bring any changes to the Android security patch that remains the March version.

The OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been released as an incremental rollout. This means that it will not be available to all users initially. The update has also currently been pushed in India for the select OnePlus 9 Pro users, while its rollout in Europe and other global markets will take place in the coming days — alongside the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus said that the OnePlus 9 Pro users in India will receive the new update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15DA. It will reach users in Europe as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15BA and in other global markets as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15AA. The OnePlus 9 will get the update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25DA in India and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25BA in Europe. It will be available in other global markets as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25AA.

If you own a OnePlus 9 or a OnePlus 9 Pro, you can check for the latest OxygenOS update by going to the System Update section under device settings on your smartphone.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro received OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 as their first software update in March — shortly after the official launch of the OnePlus 9 series. That update included some system-level optimisations. The flagship OnePlus phones got OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 last week that brought the March 2021 security patch.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.