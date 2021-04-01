Technology News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in India

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro updates bring optimisations in system along with tweaks in Dark Mode and the camera app.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 April 2021 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro updates have the same changelog

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update is 377MB in size
  • The update brings optimisation in both front and rear cameras
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were launched on March 23

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting the OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update that brings system-level optimisations as well as some tweaks to the Dark Mode and the camera app. This is the second major update since the India launch of the handsets on March 23. It is not known whether the latest updates are being rolled out only in India, or in other regions (Europe and North America) as well. The phones come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs, and run on Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

As per the changelog on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro review devices with Gadgets 360, the over-the-air (OTA) update is available as OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE25DA for OnePlus 9, and as OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE15DA for OnePlus 9 Pro in India. The updates on both OnePlus phones are 377MB in size and bring the same changes. Some of these changes were mentioned in the previous update as well.

oneplus 9 pro update intext OnePlus 9 series update

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 have got their second update since launch

 

The update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro improves system stability and brings the March 2021 Android security patch. The Google Mobile Services (GMS) pack has also been updated. As per the changelog, the update optimises the charging stability, WhatsApp video clarity during video calls, and vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

Dark Mode tweaks OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro include fixing an issue in which the navigation bar of split-screen apps did not adapt to Dark Mode. Camera-related updates include improving the rear camera's sharpness and white balance as well as zoom performance. The white balance of the front camera has also been improved.

Launched on March 23, OnePlus 9 Pro is available for purchase via the company's official online store. OnePlus 9 will be available for orders from April 14. The OnePlus 9 series in India also includes OnePlus 9R that will become available for pre-orders later this month.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus, OxygenOS 11.2.2.2, OxygenOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

