OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update in India With System-Level Optimisations

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in India are getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LE25DA and OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LE15DA, respectively.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 March 2021 19:14 IST
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are yet to go on sale

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting new OxygenOS update
  • The update doesn’t bring any additional features
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro still have February 2021 security patch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update that brings system-level optimisations to the newly launched devices. The software update fixes some issues and improves the system stability for both the OnePlus flagship phones that were launched as part of the OnePlus 9 series on Tuesday. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are yet to be available for purchase to the public and are currently in circulation for reviews. Both phones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and run on Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro doesn't bring any changes or new features to the smartphones, but includes a list of improvements and optimisations. The over-the-air update is available as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LE15DA for the OnePlus 9 Pro, and as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LE25DA for the OnePlus 9 in India. We received the updates on our review devices.

oneplus 9 pro oxygenos 11 2 1 1 update screenshot gadgets 360 OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro is getting the OxygenOS update in India ahead of its public availability

 

XDA Developers reports that apart from India, the first software update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro is also being rolled out in Europe and other global markets as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5AA/BA.

The official changelog provided with the OxygenOS update shows that it optimises the charging stability and the interface of the notification bar. The update also optimises video recording as well as addresses noise and white balance issues. It also improves the rear camera brightness and highlights control and colour performance when using the Pro mode, as per the changelog.

Further, OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues, improves the “stability of telecommunication functions” as well as WLAN transmission performance and stability. The update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro also improves system stability.

OnePlus has, however, not provided the latest Android security patch with the OxygenOS update. The phones still have the February 2021 Android security patch.

The OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 are currently available for pre-orders in India, and will be available for purchase from April 1 and April 15, respectively. The OnePlus 9 series in India also includes the OnePlus 9R that will become available for pre-orders sometime in April.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Nokia X20 5G Spotted on FCC, Alleged IMEI Database Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch

