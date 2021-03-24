OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update that brings system-level optimisations to the newly launched devices. The software update fixes some issues and improves the system stability for both the OnePlus flagship phones that were launched as part of the OnePlus 9 series on Tuesday. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are yet to be available for purchase to the public and are currently in circulation for reviews. Both phones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and run on Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro doesn't bring any changes or new features to the smartphones, but includes a list of improvements and optimisations. The over-the-air update is available as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LE15DA for the OnePlus 9 Pro, and as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LE25DA for the OnePlus 9 in India. We received the updates on our review devices.

OnePlus 9 Pro is getting the OxygenOS update in India ahead of its public availability

XDA Developers reports that apart from India, the first software update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro is also being rolled out in Europe and other global markets as OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5AA/BA.

The official changelog provided with the OxygenOS update shows that it optimises the charging stability and the interface of the notification bar. The update also optimises video recording as well as addresses noise and white balance issues. It also improves the rear camera brightness and highlights control and colour performance when using the Pro mode, as per the changelog.

Further, OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues, improves the “stability of telecommunication functions” as well as WLAN transmission performance and stability. The update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro also improves system stability.

OnePlus has, however, not provided the latest Android security patch with the OxygenOS update. The phones still have the February 2021 Android security patch.

The OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 are currently available for pre-orders in India, and will be available for purchase from April 1 and April 15, respectively. The OnePlus 9 series in India also includes the OnePlus 9R that will become available for pre-orders sometime in April.

