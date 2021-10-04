Technology News
OnePlus 9 Series, Oppo Find X3 Series Start Receiving Open Beta Update for Android 12-based ColorOS 12

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro are migrating from HydrogenOS to ColorOS in China.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 October 2021 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ ColorOS

(L-R) Oppo Find X3 series and OnePlus 9 series are among the first smartphones to receive ColorOS12

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 series will be getting A.11 version of ColorOS 12
  • Oppo Find X3 getting A.28 version of ColorOS 12
  • ColorOS 12 was announced in September

OnePlus 9 series and Oppo Find X3 series will be the first smartphones from the companies to receive open beta builds for the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The smartphones had undergone a closed beta test in September when Oppo and OnePlus announced the ColorOS 12 update and the list of eligible devices. The OnePlus 9 series will be migrating from HydrogenOS to ColorOS in China, with this update and their version of the ColorOS would be different to the ColorOS versions on the Oppo Find X3 series.

Through a post on Weibo via the official ColorOS account, Oppo and OnePlus have announced that their Find X3 series and OnePlus 9 series smartphones are getting a ColorOS 12 update through an open beta in China. The enrolment for the open beta test was held from October 3 to October 4 at 11am CST (8:30am IST) on both dates.

The post mentions that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be getting A.11 version of ColorOS 12, while the Oppo Find X3 will be getting A.28 version of the update. On the other hand, Oppo Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition would get the A.27 version of the update.

To enroll for the open beta for ColorOS 12, the post mentions that users would have to head to the Software update menu in Settings. Once there, users would need to click on the Settings icon on the top right corner and then head to Upgrade Early Access.

ColorOS 12 was announced in September and will get features like Quick View cards, a 3D avatar feature called Omoji, and a bunch of new shortcuts. These shortcuts comprise a click to switch to a small window, a double click to switch to full-screen, and the option to drag the corners to adjust the size. Additionally, the Android 12-based update will bring the ability to operate the smartphone through a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Oppo Find X3

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Oppo Find X3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Android 12, ColorOS 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Best Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Shows Hardware in Detail, Component Cost Said to Be Higher Than Samsung Galaxy S21+

