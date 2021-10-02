OnePlus has introduced Diwali festival deals and discounts on its range of smartphones and TVs. The company is offering price cuts on its entire OnePlus 9 range, including the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. In addition, the OnePlus Nord series is also being offered with discounts and exchange bonuses. The Diwali discounts are live on the OnePlus India website and even as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that has begun today. There are additional discounts via bank offers on the OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Diwali offers

OnePlus is currently hosting its Diwali sale on its site. The entire OnePlus 9 range is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 are listed with a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and are priced starting at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The OnePlus 9 Pro is available with a Rs. 4,000 discount and is up for grabs starting at Rs. 60,999. Customers can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards on Amazon.in and on SBI Cards on OnePlus.in (from October 4). No-cost EMI options of up to nine months are also offered.

The OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are not listed with price cuts but OnePlus.in is offering extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange on select phones and an additional 10 percent discount on using HDFC Bank cards. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off with coupons, but only for the 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus has also listed its Y-series and U-series of smart TVs with up to 15 percent off. The OnePlus TV Y-series is starting at a discounted price of 15,999 for the 32-inch model with an extra Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. The more premium OnePlus TV U-series is being offered at a starting price of Rs. 43,999 for its 50-inch model with an extra discount of Rs. 3,000 on using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.