Technology News
loading

OnePlus Phones, TV Models Get Big Discounts in Diwali Sale: All Details

OnePlus 9 Pro is available with a Rs. 4,000 discount and is up for grabs starting at Rs. 60,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 October 2021 17:20 IST
OnePlus Phones, TV Models Get Big Discounts in Diwali Sale: All Details

OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 are listed with a price cut of Rs. 3,000

Highlights
  • OnePlus has also listed up to 15 percent off on its TV range
  • OnePlus 9 series, Nord series get discounts, exchange offers
  • Bank offers have been introduced on these phones

OnePlus has introduced Diwali festival deals and discounts on its range of smartphones and TVs. The company is offering price cuts on its entire OnePlus 9 range, including the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. In addition, the OnePlus Nord series is also being offered with discounts and exchange bonuses. The Diwali discounts are live on the OnePlus India website and even as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that has begun today. There are additional discounts via bank offers on the OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Diwali offers

OnePlus is currently hosting its Diwali sale on its site. The entire OnePlus 9 range is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 are listed with a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and are priced starting at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The OnePlus 9 Pro is available with a Rs. 4,000 discount and is up for grabs starting at Rs. 60,999. Customers can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards on Amazon.in and on SBI Cards on OnePlus.in (from October 4). No-cost EMI options of up to nine months are also offered.

The OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are not listed with price cuts but OnePlus.in is offering extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange on select phones and an additional 10 percent discount on using HDFC Bank cards. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off with coupons, but only for the 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus has also listed its Y-series and U-series of smart TVs with up to 15 percent off. The OnePlus TV Y-series is starting at a discounted price of 15,999 for the 32-inch model with an extra Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. The more premium OnePlus TV U-series is being offered at a starting price of Rs. 43,999 for its 50-inch model with an extra discount of Rs. 3,000 on using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus, OnePlus TV, Diwali discounts, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
ISRO's Commercial Arm NSIL Announces First 'Demand-Driven' Satellite Mission

Related Stories

OnePlus Phones, TV Models Get Big Discounts in Diwali Sale: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: All the Best Offers Today
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  6. Google Pay App Won’t Be Getting Mobile Banking Support
  7. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  8. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones, TV Models Get Big Discounts in Diwali Sale: All Details
  2. ISRO's Commercial Arm NSIL Announces First 'Demand-Driven' Satellite Mission
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Get Winter Ready With Discounts on Heaters, Radiators, Electric Blankets
  4. TikTok, PUBG Mobile Top-Earning, Most Downloaded Apps Worldwide in Q3 2021: Sensor Tower
  5. US Lawsuit Blames Hospital Under Cyberattack for Baby’s Death
  6. Amazon Settles With 2 Employees It Fired Last Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Go on Sale in India With Amazon, Flipkart Festive Discounts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances
  9. Google Pay App Won’t Be Getting Mobile Banking, Company Pulls Plug on Plex
  10. Google Security Official Accused of Mocking Gay Staffer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com