OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Listed With ICICI Bank Discounts; Up to Rs. 13,000 Off

Amazon is offering a Rs. 8,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and Rs. 5,000 coupon discount on the OnePlus 9.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 December 2021 18:45 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 64,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE is listed with a Rs. 1,500 off for ICICI Bank cardholders
  • OnePlus 9 is priced in India starting at Rs. 49,999
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is listed on company site with no-cost EMI options

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G are all listed with ICICI Bank discounts on ecommerce sites in India. There's up to Rs. 8,000 instant discount for ICIC Bank customers on the OnePlus 9 range, while the OnePlus Nord CE gets a Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank card transactions. All these deals are live on OnePlus.in. Amazon also offers discount to ICICI Bank customers, in addition to coupon discounts. The ecommerce giant has listed coupon discounts on the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G phones.

OnePlus 9 Pro deal

Starting with the OnePlus 9 Pro, the phone is listed with a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on ICIC Bank card and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank is also offering nine months of no-cost EMI. This deal is live on OnePlus.in. Amazon also lists this ICICI Bank deal and additionally offers a Rs. 5,000 coupon code that gives users an upfront discount at checkout. If both the offers are availed, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be bought at a price cut of Rs. 10,000 in India. The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options.

OnePlus 9 deal

The OnePlus 9 is listed with an Rs. 8,000 instant discount when bought using ICICI Bank cards including on EMIs. ICICI Bank is offering nine months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 9 as well. This deal is live on OnePlus.in. Amazon also lists this ICICI Bank deal and additionally offers a Rs. 5,000 coupon code that gives users an upfront discount at checkout. If both the offers are availed on Amazon, the OnePlus 9 can be bought at a price cut of Rs. 13,000 in India. The OnePlus 9 comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. It is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G deal

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is listed with a Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank is also offering three months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus Nord CE. This deal is live on OnePlus.in and Amazon. OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours.

Amazon mentions that the ICICI Bank card offer on OnePlus phones will be live till December 31.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V2140A Specifications, Images Surface on TENAA Website, Tipped to feature AMOLED display, Dual Cameras

