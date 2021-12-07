OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G are all listed with ICICI Bank discounts on ecommerce sites in India. There's up to Rs. 8,000 instant discount for ICIC Bank customers on the OnePlus 9 range, while the OnePlus Nord CE gets a Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank card transactions. All these deals are live on OnePlus.in. Amazon also offers discount to ICICI Bank customers, in addition to coupon discounts. The ecommerce giant has listed coupon discounts on the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G phones.

OnePlus 9 Pro deal

Starting with the OnePlus 9 Pro, the phone is listed with a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on ICIC Bank card and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank is also offering nine months of no-cost EMI. This deal is live on OnePlus.in. Amazon also lists this ICICI Bank deal and additionally offers a Rs. 5,000 coupon code that gives users an upfront discount at checkout. If both the offers are availed, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be bought at a price cut of Rs. 10,000 in India. The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options.

OnePlus 9 deal

The OnePlus 9 is listed with an Rs. 8,000 instant discount when bought using ICICI Bank cards including on EMIs. ICICI Bank is offering nine months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 9 as well. This deal is live on OnePlus.in. Amazon also lists this ICICI Bank deal and additionally offers a Rs. 5,000 coupon code that gives users an upfront discount at checkout. If both the offers are availed on Amazon, the OnePlus 9 can be bought at a price cut of Rs. 13,000 in India. The OnePlus 9 comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. It is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G deal

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is listed with a Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank is also offering three months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus Nord CE. This deal is live on OnePlus.in and Amazon. OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours.

Amazon mentions that the ICICI Bank card offer on OnePlus phones will be live till December 31.

